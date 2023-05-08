Thursday night we find out Texans 2023 regular season schedule

May 08, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

On Thursday night we will finally know.

The 2023 NFL Regular Season schedule will get released at 7 p.m. CT on the NFL Network, and we'll know who the Texans will face next autumn. But before that, from 6-7 p.m. – on SportsRadio 610 am, HoustonTexans.com, the Houston Texans Mobile App-- hosts Marc Vandermeer and John Harris will be on the air with a schedule release pregame show.

Right after that, when the clock strikes 7, those two will have all the juicy details of the 2023 slate of games for Houston on their social media accounts, and you'll also get a whole lot more on HoustonTexans.com and the Texans set of social accounts as well.

Find out when the season opener happens, who the opponent will be, how many prime-time contests the Texans get and a whole lot more.

It's one of the best offseason nights of the year, and we'll have you covered.

As a reminder, the Texans' opponents in 2023 are listed below.

Table inside Article
2023 OPPONENTS AT NRG STADIM
ARIZONA CARDINALS
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
DENVER BRONCOS
CLEVELAND BROWNS
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TENNESSEE TITANS
Table inside Article
2023 ROAD OPPONENTS
ATLANTA FALCONS
CAROLINA PANTHERS
BALTIMORE RAVENS
CINCINNATI BENGALS
NEW YORK JETS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TENNESSEE TITANS

Advertising