Thursday night we find out Texans 2023 regular season schedule

On Thursday night we will finally know.

The 2023 NFL Regular Season schedule will get released at 7 p.m. CT on the NFL Network, and we'll know who the Texans will face next autumn. But before that, from 6-7 p.m. – on SportsRadio 610 am, HoustonTexans.com, the Houston Texans Mobile App-- hosts Marc Vandermeer and John Harris will be on the air with a schedule release pregame show.

Right after that, when the clock strikes 7, those two will have all the juicy details of the 2023 slate of games for Houston on their social media accounts, and you'll also get a whole lot more on HoustonTexans.com and the Texans set of social accounts as well.

Find out when the season opener happens, who the opponent will be, how many prime-time contests the Texans get and a whole lot more.

It's one of the best offseason nights of the year, and we'll have you covered.