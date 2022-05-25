OTA Ways | Daily Brew

May 25, 2022 at 06:08 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

This is the 21st season I've watched offseason practice. I'm no Johnny Harris but I have a reasonable idea of what can and cannot be deciphered from observing OTAs.

The first thing to remember is that OTAs and mandatory Mini Camp are a living breathing entity and things change from the start of the sessions through the conclusion. The passing game can tighten up, rookies can look more acclimated and the weather turns from bearable to 'I believe I can fry an egg on my car' intensity.

Position groups that are tough to evaluate this time of year –

Offensive Line – The big guys like to hit people and they're not allowed to do that here. Sure they can pass protect a bit but they enjoy running the football and other than knowing they were in the right spot and would possibly have a pancake block, in pads, they have to cope with the fact that until they put on the full uniform they can't perfect their craft.

Running Backs – There's much to learn in pass protection and play recollection but when they get a carry there's no defender that's truly allowed to put them on the ground. Yes, they run out all the plays but it can't feel the same to break through the line in a simulated running game.

Still, you can tell who has some juice. Take Rex Burkhead. He's in his 10th year and still runs as hard as an undrafted rookie trying to gain employment.

Defensive backs – Obviously they can make plays in the passing game with break-ups and great coverage. But without hitting, can a safety really do his thing? Also, corners can't utilize the physical element as much when trying to make plays.

Linebackers – see opposite of running backs.

The bottom line with the Texans in week one of OTAs is that things look relatively crisp. It's terrific to see the early days of the Pep Hamilton offense. And we already know Lovie Smith's defense can take the ball away better than most of the league. With a year in the system and new bodies added to the bunch it'll be great to see the development.

As Chicago sang it's "Only the Beginning."

Editor's Note: Vandermeer, please stop with the Classic Rock references. I'm surprised you didn't drop the Carpenter's "We've Only Just Begun" which my Mom played at her wedding. Now I'm getting misty-eyed. Just get back to your story.

Yeah, well, it's early but it looks good relative to May. I suppose I just could have tweeted that. But then we never would have had my editor make a Carpenter's reference.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

📸 | Houston Texans OTAs (5-24-2022)

Check out the best photos from Week 1 of OTAs.

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
21 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
22 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
23 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
24 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
25 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
26 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
27 / 27

An image from the May 24, 2022 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Why Lovie Smith says not to focus on OTA rep counts| Daily Brew

While OTAs offer a first look at the team, Lovie Smith says it's way too soon to read into rep counts at practice.

news

1st Week of OTAs is Here | Daily Brew

The Texans start Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

news

"Three from Deep" | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris discusses the top three areas the Texans are better, the top three opponents and top three players to be excited for.

news

OC Pep Hamilton, National Scout Mozique McCurtis to attend NFL's Accelerator Program | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans selected Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton and National Scout Mozique McCurtis to attend the NFL's Inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program taking place during the Spring League Meeting next week.

news

QBs Look to Spark Offensive Improvement | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans quarterback room is filling up - Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on the group.

news

Up next: Texans OTAs | Daily Brew

Texans will begin the first of 10 OTAs practices next week.

news

Lovie Smith Explains Why Rookie Minicamp Was Special | Daily Brew

Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith enjoyed seeing the newest players up close over the weekend's rookie minicamp.

news

New and old faces on the 2022 schedule | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the Texans 2022 Schedule.

news

It's almost here…Texans 2022 Schedule Release | Daily Brew

The Texans will begin selling single game tickets as soon as the 2022 schedule is revealed on Thursday night.

news

Schedule Appetizers | Daily Brew

The 2022 schedule will be unveiled Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT.

news

Lovie Smith outlines expectations of rookie minicamp | Daily Brew

Lovie Smith can't wait to get to work with the rookies for this weekend's three-day minicamp.

Advertising