"Pick"ture Perfect: Texans defense comes up big in Playoff Victory | Wild Card Round

"That was super crucial man," Nelson said. "You know how hard it is to get takeaways, not only just takeaways but two touchdowns back-to-back. I guess that kind of stunts the offense. That was two big plays for our team."

The fact that the Texans had two interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single game was already a wild stat on its own.

But how about this – they did it on back-to-back defensive series.

"Never seen back-to-back pick-sixes like that," Ryans said. "We needed our defense to step up. We know Joe [Flacco] had a big day against us a couple of weeks ago. We knew it was a challenge in the passing game. For [Nelson] to make the pick that he made and also [Harris], those are big time plays."

With 6:05 left in the third quarter, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco dropped back to pass on 1st-and-10 from the Houston 34. As he looked to buy time, the pocket collapsed and he was hit by defensive end Derek Barnett.

The hit as Flacco released the ball sent it flailing into the air. When it came down, it did so into the hands of Nelson. He picked it at the 18-yard-line and started his return.