Player Blog | FB Andrew Beck visited veterans at a local hospital

Nov 16, 2023 at 03:55 PM
Andrew Beck

In honor of the NFL's Salute to Service Month and the Texans' Salute to Service and First Responders Appreciation Day this Sunday, FB Andrew Beck, DT Kurt Hinish and DE Adedayo Odeleye visited veterans in the hospital on Nov. 14. Beck wrote about the visit that was especially meaningful to him.

On Tuesday, Kurt, Dayo and I had the opportunity to visit veterans in the hospital for Salute to Service Month. This was my second visit there since I moved to Houston and it was just as fun as the last. I grew up in a military family and to be able to go and give back to former servicemen and women is something I'm passionate about.

When we got to the hospital, we saw a few patients in their rooms on the palliative care unit. They are fighting the toughest battles, but we were able to bring some smiles to their faces, even if it was just for a few minutes.

We headed to the activity room next, which was full of veterans who welcomed us with open arms. We posed for pictures, signed autographs and shared stories with everyone around the room. The first man I talked to told me that he keeps up with the Texans and told me our quarterback is doing a great job throwing the ball down the field. I agreed with him and thanked him for rooting for us on Sundays.

I found myself at a table where three gentleman who are longtime Texans fans sat. One of them said they were from England so I brought Dayo over so they could meet. Then there was Otis from Sugarland who had us all laughing. He served in the Army and talked a lot about his family. I shared stories about my own family and took his life advice to heart.

After we left the activity room, we had a surprise for a very deserving veteran named Morgan. He told us he, like so many of the people we met on Tuesday, has spent a lot of time in the hospital. We gave him and his recreational therapist, Jason, tickets to this weekend's game. They were pumped. This will be Morgan's first Texans game and he said he can't wait to watch us play in-person.

Sunday's game will be even more special to me because my dad will be here to watch me play in Houston for the first time. He is a Major General in the U.S. Army and has served our country for more than 30 years. I'm so proud to be his son, and I'm grateful for his service and for all who serve our country every day, but especially this week.

BECK-SIGNATURE v2

Related Content

news

Know your Foe: Arizona Cardinals | Week 11

John Harris introduces readers to this week's opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, and breaks down the key players on their roster
news

Battle Red Helmets & Color Rush uniforms unite this Sunday vs. Cardinals

The Houston Texans will wear their Battle Red Helmets with the Deep Steel Blue Color Rush uniforms this Sunday at noon CT versus the Arizona Cardinals inside NRG Stadium.
news

What Devin "Motor" Singletary's big day might mean for offense's future

Devin 'Motor' Singletary is the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and what he did on Sunday in Cincinnati might have changed things for the Houston Texans offense in the future.
news

C.J. Stroud's convo with Tom Brady offers insight into rookie's mindset

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was a guest on Tom Brady's 'Let's Go!' podcast this week. The duo discussed a range of things.
news

"He always seems to be open": WR Noah Brown erupts, again, in W at Cincinnati

WR Noah Brown caught seven passes for 172 yards in the Houston Texans road victory on Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Harris Hits: Week 10 at Cincinnati Bengals

The Houston Texans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 30-27 thriller. John Harris recaps the victory in the Queen City.
news

Big Play Breakdown: Both sides of the ball stand out vs. Cincy

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 30-27 victory over Cincinnati 
news

Motor running at full speed: Singletary has career day behind the line

"Credit to the O-Line and Motor for the way he ran the football. It was impressive to see and I loved the way he finished all of his runs," said Head Coach DeMeco Ryans after the game
news

Calmness in the chaos: C.J. Stroud exudes confidence in another late-game drive

"The thing about C.J. is the calmness in the chaos," Ryans said. "He doesn't waver. He's confident that he's going to make plays and the moment's not too big for him."
news

Sheldon Rankins racks up 3 sacks in win at Cincinnati

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins wreaked havoc on the Bengals Sunday, sacking Joe Burrow three times in the 30-27 victory.
news

C.J. for MVP: National conversation has begun around Texans rookie

C.J. Stroud has entered the MVP conversation, getting nods from Adam Schefter, LeBron James.
Advertising