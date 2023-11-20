Playing a Little Backyard Football | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans added: "As I see C.J. rolling towards our sidelines I look up and I see Tank has a step on the defender. When I see those two in a position to make a play, nine times out of 10, Tank is coming down with that ball.

"As soon as it left C.J.'s hand, I knew it was a touchdown."

It was Dell's sixth touchdown reception of the season, which broke the previous franchise rookie receiver record held by Owen Daniels set in 2006.

It won't ben Dell's last either at NRG Stadium and asked if he just started a celebratory tradition for Tank Touchdowns, he smiled.

"Yeah, I might," he responded on if he'd do it again.

Dell finished the game with a team-leading eight catches for a career-high 149 yards and the score. This marks the third 100-yard receiving performance of his young career. His previous career high was 145 yards set back in Week 3 at Jacksonville.

"It felt good, of course, but the win felt better," Dell said about his performance. "Started up front and with the play-calling. Coach [Bobby] Slowik dialed up a great gameplan. You know 7 does what 7 does, he was putting the ball on point and we were connecting. The win felt great."

Between Stroud and Dell have connected for 42 catches for 659 yards and six scores this season, which is just a tick behind the numbers Stroud and Collins have combined for in 2023.

"He's somebody who I was in contact with right after we both got drafted," Stroud said. "We stayed in contact, helping each other with the plays and then we got here and we just had a natural connection. That's grown from hard work, being very disciplined and things like that. I'm super proud to see the fruits of his labor pay off. He's going to continue to do great things. He's definitely a superstar in this league."