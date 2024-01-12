Playoff Prep | Daily Brew

I can't sleep. I can't stand still. I can eat a bit, because that's easier and fun. But the anticipation is fever-pitch right now for the Texans' first playoff appearance in four years.

Four years?! It feels longer. Anything that happened before Covid feels like it's got a couple of extra years added onto it.

I've been asked by everyone (almost) to rate if this is the 'best ever' run up until now. Listen, I'll never take the post season for granted. The Texans at one point went to the playoffs four out of five seasons ('15, '16, '18, '19). It was great to get there and win the wild card round twice in that span.

2011 and 2012 were magical seasons. 2011 was a thrill ride that no one will ever forget. '12 ended badly but, again, I'll always appreciate being 11-1 at one point, winning a division title and playoff game despite losing three out of four down the stretch and not locking up home field advantage throughout.

There's something ultra-special about this run. The coach, the quarterback, the way everything has come together. Six weeks ago, I thought the team had a shot at the post season. This past week they got a division championship and a home game. Don't wake me up.

Rankings and 'where it stands' should be reserved for later. This weekend is about this game and getting past a terrific team that's surprised a lot of people.

Hey, isn't that the description of the Texans too?! Houston has already jolted the NFL world by simply being here. Now it's time to make the next move.