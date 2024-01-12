PLAYOFFS: Texans vs. Browns | 5 Things to Watch

2) Pump up the pass rush – In the last meeting, the Texans played without defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. because of an ankle injury, and sacks leader Jonathan Greenard was on the field for only three snaps before exiting with an ankle injury as well.

Both players practiced on Thursday and spoke afterward in the locker room about their excitement to play Cleveland. They're each listed as questionable for the matchup, but they're each pumped up for the playoffs.

"Demeco said it earlier during the week: 'You don't get too many rematches, especially against these teams in the playoffs,' Greenard said. "We're excited. We understood what they did last time and we'll definitely try to change that result."

Greenard led the Texans with 12.5 sacks this season, while Anderson finished with a franchise rookie record seven. Against Cleveland in Week 16, Houston didn't tally any sacks. They did, however, hit Joe Flacco eight times.

3) No Flacco flings – Speaking of Flacco, he's been nothing short of brilliant since joining the Browns late in the season. He took that brilliance to another level in the win over Houston, torching the Texans with six completions of 21 yards or more, including a 75-yarder and a 53-yarder to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

He's guided Cleveland to four wins in five starts, tossed 13 touchdowns in those games, but also been picked off eight times.

"It's impressive that Joe is still operating at a high level," Ryans said. "There is no let up in the arm strength, the decision making – it's all still elite, at a high level. And he has a really good surrounding cast, and he's able to get the ball to."

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke pointed out that while Flacco's able to throw it deep, he's doing so in a different manner than in the past.