Position Breakdowns: Quarterbacks

Jul 18, 2023 at 09:30 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

QB_Position-Breakdown

When the second overall pick of any NFL Draft is a quarterback, the expectations rise significantly for the overall production of any offense. Throw in the addition of OC Bobby Slowik and his offensive scheme and the thoughts on the Texans' quarterback position are much different than they were a year ago, two years ago etc…Let's take a look at the Texans' QB position as we head into the 2023 Training Camp, just days away.

2023 Texans Training Camp roster (in numerical order)

#7 C.J. Stroud (Rookie) - 2023 1st Round - 2nd overall

2022 stats (at Ohio State) - 13 games - 66% completion, 3,688 yards, 41 TD, six INT; 108 yards rushing

It's still a bit surreal to walk the hallways of NRG Stadium and see Stroud wearing Texans gear. The organization kept it such a secret that even I, a huge supporter of Stroud throughout the Draft process, didn't think that the Texans would draft him at No. 2 overall. But, they found what hopefully is the foundation piece at the position for the next, shoot, however long. I won't put the cart in front of the horse, guaranteeing greatness throughout his career, but I will get excited about what Stroud brings to this offense. He showed during OTA/minicamp that he has some learning to do and experience to gain but, BUT, he can absolutely sling the rock with precision, zip and touch all over the field. He's a rookie so there will be bumps in the road, but there's experience around him to help him get through it, not to mention a coaching staff led by head coach DeMeco Ryans, who has already made it a point to tell anyone who will listen that the QB of this team just has to do his job, no extra pressure needed.

#10 Davis Mills (3rd NFL season) - 2021 3rd round

2022 stats - 15 games - 61% completion, 3,118 yards, 17 TD, 15 INT; 108 yards rushing, two TD

As a rookie in 2021, Mills had three absolutely brilliant games against the Patriots, Chargers and Titans. Those were the moments that had people excited about what he could, and can, do as an NFL QB. But, in his second year in the league in 2022, Mills struggled a bit more than he did as a rookie. When he thrived in the fourth quarter, in particular, the Texans went and won on the road in the division. He threw a pair of dimes at Jacksonville on the only TD drive of the game. He was brilliant on the final drive in frigid temperatures in the win over Tennessee in Nashville. And, who will ever forget his TWO fourth down, late-in-the-game conversions that helped beat Indianapolis at Lucas Oil? Those two years are now behind him and he has a new system, new coaching staff and a new outlook. He seemed comfortable learning the system in OTA/minicamp, now it's time to thrive in this training camp and three preseason games/opportunities.

#18 Case Keenum (12th season in the NFL) - signed as UDFA in 2012

2022 stats - 2 games (BUF) - backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo, only threw seven passes

When Keenum was signed, the city of Houston erupted in joy as its adopted son was coming back home. Yes, he's from Abilene, but Houston has claimed him after a legendary career at the University of Houston and portions of 2012 - 2014 spent with the Texans. The Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer and I still discuss his re-arrival in Houston in 2014 after spending a weekend in a deer blind, then leading the Texans to two wins down the stretch. Fast forward nine years later and Keenum has seen it all and, seemingly, done it all in the NFL. In my estimation, he's perfect for that QB room, keeping it light, yet being the sage, wise veteran that has two times the experience of the other QBs, combined. So, what's left in the tank? Plenty, but it's mostly about what's left in his mind to share with these two young cats - C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills. And, that's as valuable as anything else for this entire 2023 Texans squad.

📸 | Position breakdowns: Quarterbacks

View photos of the Houston Texans quarterbacks heading into 2023 Training Camp.

QB Album
1 / 32
An image from the May 23, 2013 OTA at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.
2 / 32

An image from the May 23, 2013 OTA at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.

An image from the Nov. 17, 2013 regular season home game against the Oakland Raiders. The Texans lost 23-28.
3 / 32

An image from the Nov. 17, 2013 regular season home game against the Oakland Raiders. The Texans lost 23-28.

An image from the Nov. 3, 2013 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 24-27.
4 / 32

An image from the Nov. 3, 2013 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 24-27.

An image from the Dec. 21, 2014 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans won 25-13.
5 / 32

An image from the Dec. 21, 2014 regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans won 25-13.

©2014 Mike Welsch
An image from the Nov. 3, 2013 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 24-27.
6 / 32

An image from the Nov. 3, 2013 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 24-27.

An image from the regular season week 3 Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Sept. 23, 2021.
7 / 32

An image from the regular season week 3 Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Sept. 23, 2021.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Dec. 15, 2013 regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 3-25.
8 / 32

An image from the Dec. 15, 2013 regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans lost 3-25.

Bill Baptist
An image from the regular season week two away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 19, 2021. The Texans lost 21-31.
9 / 32

An image from the regular season week two away game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 19, 2021. The Texans lost 21-31.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the Nov. 17, 2013 regular season home game against the Oakland Raiders. The Texans lost 23-28.
10 / 32

An image from the Nov. 17, 2013 regular season home game against the Oakland Raiders. The Texans lost 23-28.

An image from the Aug. 9, 2014 preseason away game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans lost 0-32.
11 / 32

An image from the Aug. 9, 2014 preseason away game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans lost 0-32.

An image from the regular season week 5 NFL Football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Oct. 10, 2021.
12 / 32

An image from the regular season week 5 NFL Football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Oct. 10, 2021.

Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from NFL regular season week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021.
13 / 32

An image from NFL regular season week 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the regular season week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 31, 2021.
14 / 32

An image from the regular season week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 31, 2021.

Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
A Jan 08, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 18 game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
15 / 32

A Jan 08, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 18 game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 32

A Jan 01, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle C. Watson/© 2023 HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 23, 2023 open OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 32

An image from the May 23, 2023 open OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the June 14, 2023 Minicamp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 32

An image from the June 14, 2023 Minicamp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the June 13, 2023 Minicamp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 32

An image from the June 13, 2023 Minicamp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 32

An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
21 / 32

An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from NFL regular season week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct. 24, 2021.
22 / 32

An image from NFL regular season week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct. 24, 2021.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
23 / 32

An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 31, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
24 / 32

An image from the May 31, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the regular season week 5 NFL Football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Oct. 10, 2021.
25 / 32

An image from the regular season week 5 NFL Football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Oct. 10, 2021.

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the regular season week 3 Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Sept. 23, 2021.
26 / 32

An image from the regular season week 3 Thursday Night Football game between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Sept. 23, 2021.

Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the May 31, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
27 / 32

An image from the May 31, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
28 / 32

An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 12, 2023 Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
29 / 32

An image from the May 12, 2023 Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the June 13, 2023 Minicamp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
30 / 32

An image from the June 13, 2023 Minicamp practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

An image from the May 12, 2023 Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
31 / 32

An image from the May 12, 2023 Rookie Minicamp at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
32 / 32

An image from the June 6, 2023 OTA practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Houston Texans announce 2023 Home Game Themes

Team announces themes for each home game of the 2023 Season

news

Don't blink: rookie WR Tank Dell quick on field and off it

Rookie WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell was impressive throughout his first two months on the job with the Houston Texans.

news

"Baller": Texans coaches, teammates sound off on rookie C.J. Stroud

Rookie QB C.J. Stroud put together an impressive May and June, turning heads of both coaches and teammates alike.

news

What you need to know about 2023 Texans Training Camp

From practice schedule to what's new this year, here is what you need to know about Texans 2023 Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

Most intriguing Texans for training camp | Ultimate 11

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris described which 11 players he's most intrigued to watch during training camp later this summer.

news

5 things we learned from the Texans 2022 preseason

After one month of Training Camp and three preseason games, here are five things we learned about the 2022 Houston Texans.

news

Texans to take time with "hard decisions" on roster cuts

Now that the Texans 2022 preseason schedule is over, Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke Friday morning about upcoming roster decisions.

news

49ers Week position group preview

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down what each position group could look like against the 49ers in Game 3.

news

WR John Metchie III surprises teammates after practice

WR John Metchie III took a timeout from his treatment for leukemia to visit the Texans after Tuesday's practice.

news

Transcript: 8-23-2022 Press Conferences

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith and players meet with the media after Texans Camp.

news

5 Things from Day 14 of Texans Camp

From emergency kickers to playing status in the preseason finale, here are five things we learned on Day 14 of practice.

Advertising