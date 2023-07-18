Position Breakdowns: Quarterbacks

It's still a bit surreal to walk the hallways of NRG Stadium and see Stroud wearing Texans gear. The organization kept it such a secret that even I, a huge supporter of Stroud throughout the Draft process, didn't think that the Texans would draft him at No. 2 overall. But, they found what hopefully is the foundation piece at the position for the next, shoot, however long. I won't put the cart in front of the horse, guaranteeing greatness throughout his career, but I will get excited about what Stroud brings to this offense. He showed during OTA/minicamp that he has some learning to do and experience to gain but, BUT, he can absolutely sling the rock with precision, zip and touch all over the field. He's a rookie so there will be bumps in the road, but there's experience around him to help him get through it, not to mention a coaching staff led by head coach DeMeco Ryans, who has already made it a point to tell anyone who will listen that the QB of this team just has to do his job, no extra pressure needed.