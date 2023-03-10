Pre-Free Agency: Key Info on the AFC South | Daily Brew

The AFC South is changing by the minute and with the new league year beginning next week, it's time to examine each opponent's key information heading into the new league year.

Houston Texans

Hired DeMeco Ryans, former 49ers DC, as head coach

Hired Matt Burke as DC

Hired Bobby Slowik as OC

Retained Frank Ross as STC (#1 ST in the NFL in 2022)

Key Moves (THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED)

Re-signed LS Jon Weeks

Re-signed DT Taylor Stallworth

Signed DB Kendall Sheffield

Claimed QB E.J. Perry off waivers from Jacksonville

Draft Picks - 11 selections as of 3/10/2023

1st round - #2 overall

1st round - #12 overall

2nd round - #33 overall

3rd round - #65 overall

3rd round - #73 overall

4th round - #104 overall

6th round - #179 overall

6th round - #188 overall

6th round - #201 overall

6th round - #203 overall

7th round - #259 overall

Rumored Cap Space (top 51) - $41.3 M (most in the AFC South, fifth in the NFL)

Unrestricted Free Agents

QB Kyle Allen

QB Jeff Driskel

RB Royce Freeman

RB Rex Burkhead

WR Phillip Dorsett

WR Chris Moore

TE Jordan Akins

TE O.J. Howard

OL Justin McCray

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

DE Rasheem Green

DE Derek Rivers

LB Neville Hewitt

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

DB Tremon Smith

DB M.J. Stewart (there have been reports of M.J. re-signing - nothing official from team)

DB Jonathan Owens

DB Tavierre Thomas

Indianapolis Colts

Hired Shane Steichen, former Eagles OC, as head coach

Retained Gus Bradley as DC

Hired Jim Bob Cooter as OC

Hired Brian Mason as STC

Key Moves

Signed WR Malik Turner

Signed DB Kevin Toliver

Draft Picks - eight selections as of 3/10/2023

1st round - #4 overall

2nd round - #35 overall

3rd round - #79 overall

4th round - #106 overall

5th round - #138 overall

5th round - #162 overall

7th round - #221 overall

7th round - #236 overall

Rumored Cap Space (top 51) - $12.7 M

Key Unrestricted Free Agents

WR Parris Campbell

DE Yannick Ngakoue

LB Bobby Okereke

Tennessee Titans

Hired Ran Carthon (formerly of SF 49ers) as GM

Hired Tim Kelly as OC

Hired Charles London as passing game coordinator.

Key Moves

Released LB Zach Cunningham

Released Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan

Released K Randy Bullock

Released WR Robert Woods

Rumored to be releasing OLB Bud Dupree at start of new league year

Rumored to be releasing C Ben Jones at start of new league year

Rumored to be shopping RB Derrick Henry

Draft Picks - six selections as of 3/10/2023

1st round - #11 overall

2nd round - #41 overall

3rd round - #72 overall

5th round - #147 overall

6th round - #186 overall

7th round - #228 overall

Rumored Cap Space (top 51) - $27.2 M

Key Unrestricted free agents

OG Nate Davis

LB David Long Jr.

TE Austin Hooper

Jacksonville Jaguars

No personnel changes in GM, HC, OC, DC or STC

Key Moves

Extended DL Roy Robertson Harris

Extended QB C.J. Beathard

Extended RB JaMycal Hasty

Placed Non-Exclusive franchise tag on TE Evan Engram

WR Calvin Ridley was reinstated to the NFL after entire 2022 season (was traded to JAX in October)

Draft Picks - nine selections as of 3/10/2023

1st round - #24 overall

2nd round - #56 overall

3rd round - #88 overall

4th round - #121 overall

4th round - #127 overall

6th round - #185 overall

6th round - #202 overall

6th round - #208 overall

7th round - #226 overall

Rumored Cap Space (top 51) - -$17.9M

Key Unrestricted Free Agents

OT Jawaan Taylor

DE Arden Key