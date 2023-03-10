Pre-Free Agency: Key Info on the AFC South | Daily Brew

The AFC South is changing by the minute and with the new league year beginning next week, it's time to examine each opponent's key information heading into the new league year.
Houston Texans
Hired DeMeco Ryans, former 49ers DC, as head coach
Hired Matt Burke as DC
Hired Bobby Slowik as OC
Retained Frank Ross as STC (#1 ST in the NFL in 2022)
Key Moves (THOSE THAT HAVE BEEN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED)
Re-signed LS Jon Weeks
Re-signed DT Taylor Stallworth
Signed DB Kendall Sheffield
Claimed QB E.J. Perry off waivers from Jacksonville
Draft Picks - 11 selections as of 3/10/2023
1st round - #2 overall
1st round - #12 overall
2nd round - #33 overall
3rd round - #65 overall
3rd round - #73 overall
4th round - #104 overall
6th round - #179 overall
6th round - #188 overall
6th round - #201 overall
6th round - #203 overall
7th round - #259 overall
Rumored Cap Space (top 51) - $41.3 M (most in the AFC South, fifth in the NFL)
Unrestricted Free Agents
QB Kyle Allen
QB Jeff Driskel
RB Royce Freeman
RB Rex Burkhead
WR Phillip Dorsett
WR Chris Moore
TE Jordan Akins
TE O.J. Howard
OL Justin McCray
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
DE Rasheem Green
DE Derek Rivers
LB Neville Hewitt
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
DB Tremon Smith
DB M.J. Stewart (there have been reports of M.J. re-signing - nothing official from team)
DB Jonathan Owens
DB Tavierre Thomas
Indianapolis Colts
Hired Shane Steichen, former Eagles OC, as head coach
Retained Gus Bradley as DC
Hired Jim Bob Cooter as OC
Hired Brian Mason as STC
Key Moves
Signed WR Malik Turner
Signed DB Kevin Toliver
Draft Picks - eight selections as of 3/10/2023
1st round - #4 overall
2nd round - #35 overall
3rd round - #79 overall
4th round - #106 overall
5th round - #138 overall
5th round - #162 overall
7th round - #221 overall
7th round - #236 overall
Rumored Cap Space (top 51) - $12.7 M
Key Unrestricted Free Agents
WR Parris Campbell
DE Yannick Ngakoue
LB Bobby Okereke
Tennessee Titans
Hired Ran Carthon (formerly of SF 49ers) as GM
Hired Tim Kelly as OC
Hired Charles London as passing game coordinator.
Key Moves
Released LB Zach Cunningham
Released Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan
Released K Randy Bullock
Released WR Robert Woods
Rumored to be releasing OLB Bud Dupree at start of new league year
Rumored to be releasing C Ben Jones at start of new league year
Rumored to be shopping RB Derrick Henry
Draft Picks - six selections as of 3/10/2023
1st round - #11 overall
2nd round - #41 overall
3rd round - #72 overall
5th round - #147 overall
6th round - #186 overall
7th round - #228 overall
Rumored Cap Space (top 51) - $27.2 M
Key Unrestricted free agents
OG Nate Davis
LB David Long Jr.
TE Austin Hooper
Jacksonville Jaguars
No personnel changes in GM, HC, OC, DC or STC
Key Moves
Extended DL Roy Robertson Harris
Extended QB C.J. Beathard
Extended RB JaMycal Hasty
Placed Non-Exclusive franchise tag on TE Evan Engram
WR Calvin Ridley was reinstated to the NFL after entire 2022 season (was traded to JAX in October)
Draft Picks - nine selections as of 3/10/2023
1st round - #24 overall
2nd round - #56 overall
3rd round - #88 overall
4th round - #121 overall
4th round - #127 overall
6th round - #185 overall
6th round - #202 overall
6th round - #208 overall
7th round - #226 overall
Rumored Cap Space (top 51) - -$17.9M
Key Unrestricted Free Agents
OT Jawaan Taylor
DE Arden Key
WR Marvin Jones Jr.