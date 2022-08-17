Preseason Evolution | Daily Brew

Aug 17, 2022 at 06:13 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

If preseason football feels different, it's because it is.

When the Texans started playing 20 years ago, yes, the would-be starters played more snaps in these games. But there was a catch.

In my extremely scientific research (of examining my own thoughts and opinions), teams are running way more of their regular season offense and defense in these games compared to years past.

Back in the 'ole' days (they weren't THAT long ago but with all the twenty-somethings we have working here I have to remember that many of them were barely able to talk when the Texans kicked off against the Cowboys on September 8, 2002) you wouldn't see blitzes. Heck, you'd barely see a receiver in motion.

Now, sure the starters are getting less time but those actually in the game are being called on to flesh out the coach's playbook in a far more elaborate fashion than the Gen X players were. To be clear, I'm not isolating this take to NRG Stadium. I'm one of the many people who watch a gazillion preseason games on NFL Network every August.

Some media types still incorrectly refer to these contests as exhibition games. The League does have a long history of exhibition play but it's from the NFL Jurassic era when it was still forming 100 years ago, and many games were against teams from other leagues and colleges. Weird.

Up until the 70s, you had the Super Bowl champions play the college all-stars. That did not go well. Things have stabilized a great deal since then.

As far as the Texans go, this preseason thing is flying. They're done a week from Thursday night. They ran a practice on Wednesday that felt far more like a regular season session than the Training Camp action I was feasting on a little more than a week ago.

An interesting period for Lovie Smith and his staff will be the 17-day gap between playing the final preseason game and the opener. He'll have to throttle that carefully, getting the players as fresh as possible yet keeping the intensity up.

For now, let's enjoy Friday night at L.A. (9 PM on Sports Radio 610, The Bull 100.3 FM and ABC 13). It's another drive around the block for the '22 squad as they build toward the opener against the team I love to hate the most – the Colts, September 11.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

Related Content

news

Derek Rivers impresses with pass-rushing skills | Daily Brew

Despite limited playing time, the six-year veteran has produced whenever he is on the field, according to Lovie Smith.

news

Lovie Smith has to-do list after preseason win | Daily Brew

The Texans were victorious Saturday night against the Saints. Head Coach Lovie Smith pointed out what he liked, and also what he'd like to see improved upon in the weeks to come.

news

Preseason preview | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down what each position group could look like against the Saints.

news

TE Pharaoh Brown lightens up | Daily Brew

Tight End Pharaoh Brown reflects on the 2021 season and how he lightened up both physically and mentally in the offseason.

news

Getting Ready for Primetime | Daily Brew

Texans Camp is wrapping up as the team heads into their first preseason game.

news

Jalen Pitre blending in...by standing out | Daily Brew

DB Jalen Pitre is playing well early on in Texans Camp. The rookie from Baylor has his coach and teammates excited about what's to come.

news

3 questions for every AFC South opponent during Training Camp | Daily Brew

AFC South team reporters provided the three big questions their teams are looking to answer during Training Camp.

news

Stacking Days | Daily Brew

Texans players get their reps in at Texans Camp before a rest day.

news

QB Davis Mills off to a fast start in camp | Daily Brew

Davis Mills put in extra work this offseason to prepare for his role in Year 2.

news

Rookie "Tough Guy" RB Dameon Pierce impressing the Texans | Daily Brew

RB Dameon Pierce has been described as a "tough guy" by Head Coach Lovie Smith. But one teammate is especially impressed by Pierce's questions.

news

Offseason is over, let's ROCK | Daily Brew

Get excited for the start of Texans Camp and look back on this year's offseason.

Advertising