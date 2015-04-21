Prospect of the Day: Benardrick McKinney

Quote

"I'm very energized and I play with a lot of juice. I try to play with passion and be a great leader on the field while flying to the ball and trying to make everyone around me better." - McKinney describing his playing style.

"Benardrick is a great leader, great player. Seeing him on the other side of the ball, I know he has the defense going with juice points and it's hard for me not to get the offense going. We just feed off each other" - MSU Heisman candidate QB Dak Prescott

What to like

--Definitely delivers on ball carriers - not scared to drop hat on guys

--Most impressively, he dropped a number of those hits on ball carriers out in the open field - WOW - the LSU game - a pair of hits on RB Terrence Magee and one on QB Anthony Jennings.

--Takes on blocks, knows how to manage interior blockers better than other linebackers in this class

--Seems comfortable out on the edge in 3-4 pass rush fronts

--Good understanding of run fits, being patient, not over-running the football

--Tracks the ball keeping leverage and run fit integrity.

--Extremely consistent tackling - hit, wrap and drive - a lost art that he's mastered

What needs some work

--Stiff hipped, straight linish player

--Takes a while to react to the ball - backside linebackers beat him to runs when he's on playside

--if he's going to transition out to 3-4 OLB, he needs to learn how to rush the QB with an asset other than speed (Hand placement, spin move, rip move, stab...something)

--Needs to breakdown in space when he hasn't "cornered his prey". Saw a few times on tape where he flew out of control and got jocked by a QB/ball carrier.

--Not a change of direction linebacker, doesn't flip his hips and doesn't redirect quickly at all.

--Has to quit backpedaling in coverage - TURN AND RUN!!