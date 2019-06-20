QB AJ McCarron settling in nicely with Texans

"It's always important for QBs to bounce ideas off of each other, whether that's during the game him coming from the sideline, being along the lines of, 'Hey what did you see right here?,'" McCarron said. "Or me just going up and telling him, 'Hey just be aware, you've got this on the backside.' Things along those lines. We're here for one goal, and that's to win. We're all on the same team, we're all going to push each other and compete to make each other better, but we're here to win."