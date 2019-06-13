Texans have "ton of respect" for Benardrick McKinney entering Year 5

"I think the world and kind of the country has caught up to the player he is," King said. "He's been a good player for a while. I've known that, this team and this city has known that."

Even though he's been one of the leaders on the defense since shortly after arriving his rookie year, McKinney still feels odd calling himself a veteran.

"That's crazy, man," McKinney said. "Sometimes I just catch myself thinking like 'Dang, five years.'"

Defensive end J.J. Watt's been McKinney's teammate for all five of those years, and he said he loves playing with him.

"He has to be all over the field, he has to play the run, he has to play the pass, he has to get the call in after every play, he has to coordinate everything and make calls," Watt said. "So, I have a ton respect for that position and I have a ton of respect for B-Mac and the way he plays it."