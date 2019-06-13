Texans have "ton of respect" for Benardrick McKinney entering Year 5

Jun 13, 2019 at 04:57 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Benardrick McKinney has grown in many ways since his NFL debut in 2015.

He's more of a leader.

He played in his first Pro Bowl this January.

And he still possesses three very important traits, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

"Smart player, tough player, dependable player," O'Brien said of the inside linebacker. "He's one of our better players and leaders. He has a real good grasp of our defense."

McKinney finished with 105 tackles, five tackles for loss and seven pass breakups and an interception in 2018. His heroics earned him a trip to Orlando and the Pro Bowl. The recognition was deserved, in the eyes of his position coach Bobby King.

Related Links

"I think the world and kind of the country has caught up to the player he is," King said. "He's been a good player for a while. I've known that, this team and this city has known that."

Even though he's been one of the leaders on the defense since shortly after arriving his rookie year, McKinney still feels odd calling himself a veteran.

"That's crazy, man," McKinney said. "Sometimes I just catch myself thinking like 'Dang, five years.'"

Defensive end J.J. Watt's been McKinney's teammate for all five of those years, and he said he loves playing with him.

"He has to be all over the field, he has to play the run, he has to play the pass, he has to get the call in after every play, he has to coordinate everything and make calls," Watt said. "So, I have a ton respect for that position and I have a ton of respect for B-Mac and the way he plays it."

McKinney and the Texans just concluded minicamp, and will be back on the practice fields in late July at Texans training camp in Houston.

Bull's Eye: Best shots from Day 2 of minicamp

Check out the best shots shots from Day 2 of veteran minicamp. Presented by Houston Methodist.

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
1 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

button_BullsEye_Methodist
2 / 24
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
3 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
4 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
5 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
6 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
7 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
8 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT/Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
9 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
10 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
11 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
12 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
13 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
14 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
15 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
16 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
17 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
18 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
19 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
20 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
21 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
22 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
23 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.
24 / 24

An image from the June 12, 2019 Minicamp offseason practice.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Offensive Linemen Can Be "Playmakers as Well"

If the Houston Texans are to improve offensively, they'll get better up front. Playmakers on the offensive line will help that happen.

news

Excellence at 80th overall | Draft Pick History

The Houston Texans own the 80th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout NFL history, several players picked in that spot have gone on to excellent careers. Two even wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans agreed to a trade with Cleveland on Friday. When it's complete, Houston will have a pair of first round draft picks in 2022, and ten overall.

news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.

news

14 Things to Know About Head Coach Lovie Smith

Here are 14 things to know about Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

11 Questions with RB David Johnson | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans RB David Johnson and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed BBQ, track and field, triplets and much more.

news

Davis Mills questions, White helmets and more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about rookie QB Davis Mills, the possibility of white helmets and much more.

news

12 Questions with WR Danny Amendola | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans WR Danny Amendola and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 and discussed coming back to Texas, overrated foods, the worst exercise in the weight room and much more.

news

Playbook, a Thursday return to the field, uniforms | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered questions from fans about Battle Red uniforms, the offensive playbook and much more.

news

Gadget plays, Cleveland questions & more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered questions from fans about the Week 2 matchup with the Browns, gadget plays on offense and much more.

news

Tyrod Taylor, injury updates & more | Dear Drew

The day after Houston's win over the Jaguars, Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about Tyrod Taylor, David Culley and more.

news

Tyrod Taylor, Danny Amendola, scouts on the road & more | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about Tyrod Taylor, Danny Amendola, the Texans scouting department and much more.

Advertising