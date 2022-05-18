QBs Look to Spark Offensive Improvement | Daily Brew

After the Texans signed Kyle Allen and Kevin Hogan I figured that along with Jeff Driskel and starter Davis Mills, this would be the off-season QB group with maybe the least amount of starts in team history.

Not even close. This group has more than you think, spread out over the four signal-callers.

I'm not talking about the 53-man roster. I'm talking about the 90-man roster - the May roster that takes the field for OTAs. If you're measuring the 53-man roster with the fewest amount of starts on opening day, that's easy. It's 2017 with Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage, who had only started two games.

The 2007 Texans May roster had five QBs with a total of four starts: Matt Schaub (2), Sage Rosenfels (2), Bradlee Van Pelt, Quinton Porter and Boise State folk hero Jared Zabransky .

Schaub had just come over in the trade with Atlanta. It's notable how much he commanded on the open market after just two starts. But he was productive and highly regarded and helped take the Texans to what has to be defined as their greatest heights offensively.

In '07, with Schaub and Rosenfels splitting time and Ron Dayne running for 773 yards, the Texans jumped 14 spots in offense to finish 14th in total yards and 12th in scoring. This performance would statistically rank as high as any overall Texans offensive output in the last eight seasons. In '08 they began a run of finishing in the top four in yards for three consecutive seasons.

I bring this up because the current Texans are in a situation where they'd also like to see a big leap in production. And the pieces are there to make it happen, beginning in the QB room.

The current quarterback group might be the first one from a 90-man roster that includes four passers to have at least one career start each. Mills has 11 and Allen leads the way with 17. Driskel has started nine games in his career and Hogan has one, which happened against the Texans.

No one has gone through multiple campaigns of seasoning, like Banks in the early days, Weeden in the teens or even Tyrod Taylor from last year. But they have all 'been in the hole,' as Schaub used to say. They can support each other and help get Mills ready to take the next step in his development.

That next step includes feeding off an improved running game, something that can certainly happen with the additions to the offensive line, running back room and scheme changes under Pep Hamilton. Plus, the bulk of the receivers have familiarity with Mills.