Quarterback Scramble | Daily Brew

It's the most important position on any team. And the stories around the league this week reflect that.

The last couple of days have been seismic, with the reported trade of Russell Wilson, the news that Aaron Rodgers would remain in Green Bay followed by reports that Carson Wentz was being shipped from Indy to Washington.

Everyone knows by now that the Texans are in the media winds as well with dozens of trade rumors and scenarios being discussed everywhere from ESPN to 'guy in his mom's basement with a dozen followers' podcasts.

Looking at 2022, in a pure on-field sense, there's some stability emerging at the position. Davis Mills will likely be the ninth different opening day starter since the franchise began play 20 years ago.

Obviously, he's not new to this regime, which has been led by Nick Caserio and fortified with the elevation of Lovie Smith from defensive coordinator to head coach.

Mills played starting after halftime of Week 2 last year and by now you know that he put up encouraging numbers, especially after a mid-year watch-and-get-better hiatus that propelled him to a productive finish.

It's notable how the Texans had only two opening day starters in their first 12 seasons. Mills taking the helm would make it seven different signal callers in the last nine seasons, including the upcoming campaign.

I'd love to point out that five of the last eight years have been winning seasons including four playoff appearances. But the team is coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in a decade-and-a-half and we all know the quest to get back to the post season is underway.

For all practical purposes, last year was season one of the 'Caserio era' and the GM and Lovie Smith will look to take a big step forward in 2022.

The good news is the Texans have a quarterback who has shown improvement and some attractive pieces to which they can add through free agency and the draft.