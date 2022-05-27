Quarterbacks on the Texans 2022 Schedule | Daily Brew

The Texans will face 14 opponents in 17 games in 2022. The quarterback roster they'll face is a little different than they've faced in recent years.

In 2020, the Texans faced Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl MVP), Lamar Jackson (2019 MVP), Ben Roethlisberger (2x Super Bowl winning QB) and Kirk Cousins (3x Pro Bowler) in the first four games of that season.

In 2021, the Texans faced a litany of former first-round QBs. In fact, Russell Wilson (Seahawks) and Jacoby Brissett (Dolphins) were the only two non-first-round QBs in a 17 game season. With that information as a backdrop, let's take a look at the 2022 opposing QB slate. Keep in mind that each category ends with "on the Texans 2022 schedule".

Former first-round picks - Matt Ryan (2x - Colts), Trevor Lawrence (2x - Jaguars), Ryan Tannehill (2x - Titans), Justin Fields (Bears), Justin Herbert (Chargers), Daniel Jones - presumably (Giants), Carson Wentz (Commanders), Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), Deshaun Watson (Browns), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Former overall top three picks - Matt Ryan (2x - Colts), Trevor Lawrence (2x - Jaguars), Carson Wentz (Commanders).

Number one overall QB - The only number one overall QB the Texans face in 2022 is Trevor Lawrence. In 2021, they faced Lawrence, Baker Mayfield, Matt Stafford and Kyler Murray. Furthermore, they also faced overall top three picks in Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

Non first-round picks - Russell Wilson (Broncos), Derek Carr (Raiders), Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

First-round QB with a ring - Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) - 1x with the Chiefs in 2019

Non first-round QB with a ring - Russell Wilson (Broncos) - 1x with the Seahawks in 2013

Former league MVPs - Ryan (2016 - Falcons), Mahomes (2018 - Chiefs)

QBs that the Texans faced in 2021 - Lawrence, Tannehill, Herbert, Wentz, Wilson

QBs that changed teams in 2022 - Wentz (Colts to Commanders), Wilson (Seahawks to Broncos), Watson (Texans to Browns)

Pro Bowl QBs on the Texans schedule - Ryan (4x), Wilson (9x), Herbert (1x), Carr (3x), Tannehill (1x), Wentz (1x), Watson (3x), Prescott (2x), Mahomes (4x)

Playoff QBs in 2021 - Carr, Tannehill, Hurts, Prescott (all four of those lost in their first game in the playoffs) and Mahomes (lost in AFC Championship game after two wins at home)

Top 10 QB in QBs in 2021 - Wilson (103.1), Prescott (101.9), Mahomes (101.6) and Herbert (97.7)