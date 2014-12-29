Quotes: Texans on Monday

injuries before, so having the surgery and my wife having to take care of four kids and me and being pregnant. I felt bad the last few weeks, but I'm starting to become a little more independent in what I can do and I'm moving around a little better."

(on his timeframe to start football activities) "I think maybe two more months or so before I'll be able to go at it 100 percent, so it's just the bones got to heal and then I've kind of got to regain the strength that I lost in my leg."

(on getting hurt when the team was playing well) "I mean, there was a lot of disappointment. I was down about it, but it's just part of the game. I think I was headed in the right direction in terms of some of the stuff that I was doing and the way I was playing, but it was great to see the guys respond and kind of rally the last few games for Case (Keenum), who was here in the offseason. To come in and do what he did was a lot of fun to watch. To see everybody pick their games up, rally, and the way the defense played, it was weird watching it on the couch at home, but it was also a lot of fun just to see the way guys were flying around."

* *

FS Kendrick Lewis

(on missing out on the playoffs the way the team did) "It didn't sit well with me, but we did as much as we could. We did our part. It's hard when you put your face in some else's hand. Just where our chips feel and this is what we have to deal with."

(on what it says about this team to overcome adversity, but still finish with a chance to make the playoffs) "We just finish up where we left off. We have something to build on. We knew that towards the end of the season, you know, nobody could tell me that we didn't hit the ball as far as clicking and clashing at the same time at a much better time. Tough that we didn't get into the playoffs, but I believe if we would've gotten in there we would have done some things that would've helped this team and helped this ball club."

(on the strides the defense made under Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel) "We just got better every day, every week. As weeks went on, we just continued to get better and continued to work hard to put our self in the top tier in this league as far as defense. That's what we pride ourselves on. Every day we went out to practice, every day we competed to try to be the best defense every Sunday on the field."

(on working with Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel) "I played with Crennel. Crennel drafted me in Kansas City, but after this season it just brought back all the old memories. All the times that we shared back when I was playing with him a couple years ago. I look forward to it. Hopefully, everything works out in my favor as far as playing with him again."

(on the culture change for the defense under Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel) "He's brought his way of coaching, his style of coaching, how he wants to the defense to be run and how he wants a defense to be played. That's what he did a great job of coming into Houston and showing everybody. I believe that us as defenders, us as players, we bought into his scheme and his way of doing things and was able to have success in the end."

C Chris Myers

(on if he is proud the team made a seven game improvement) "I'm proud of the fact that we were able to get this season rolling from the get go. Being able to kind of buy in to the system on all phases of the ball and being able to kind of all come together and really come to fruition throughout the second half of the season, I thought that was a big step in the right direction. Obviously, it didn't work out how we wanted it to record-wise or playoff-wise, but I think it's a step in the right direction for next year."

(on if he can envision what the team can do in the future) "I think us being able to kind of end on a high note was key for that and crucial. I think being able to build confidence heading into the end of the season and hoping for the playoffs. Being able to kind of roll on all cylinders, especially defensive side of the ball. I mean, hats off to them. That second half of the season, they just played unreal. Offensively speaking, we had our woes, especially at certain positons and injuries. But being able to rally around each other was the biggest key."

(on what he thinks about the offensive line group) "I think us being able to get the comradery amongst each other, it was a new scheme, us being able to understand certain things, and everything going on with the quarterback position behind us. Hats off to every single one of them, too. We never really lost a step when it came to the transition of quarterbacks. Whichever one was in there, we were able to kind of roll on all cylinders. That's just a testament to the coaches, the quarterbacks, the o-line, and everybody meeting extra and putting in that time."

(on the growth of Derek Newton) "Unbelievable. I think the adversity, not adversity, but the media and the fans kind of last couple season were on him. He maybe used it for motivation in himself, but I always knew it. He's a tremendous athlete. It was just a matter of time before he came into his own. It was especially big this season."

(on if he would like to finish his career in Houston) "I would love to finish my career here. I call Houston home. I got engaged, married, and on the way to four kids here, so Houston is my home. We're here very offseason. You understand the business of the thing, but I would definitely love to be here my whole career."

(on his career growth and if he ever thinks about his journey) "Amazing how many people you can decisive in the NFL. That's how I would describe my career. I think it's just a testament to being able to be in the right situation at the right time. When it (getting traded) happened back in '08, it was perfecting timing for that. I'm very luck y on that end. You just put your nose to the grindstone, keep your head down, and keep working. I feel very lucky in that sense. I still view myself as a little kid from Miami who was never big enough to play college football and I still made it. Being able to play 10 years is unbelievable and I'm still kind of pinching myself.

(on how tough it is to think about the season being over) "I mean, it's tough. It's kind of mix feeling after the game because you won, you finished with a winning record, you put yourself in a position where you didn't think you'd be. You wanted to be, but you had a hard time getting there. On the other end, it didn't work out. There were certain scenarios. I think at one point in the day yesterday, we were that sixth seed and then the teams kind of fell off at the end. All you can do is win your game and put yourselves in that position."

(on Bill O'Brien's job keeping the team focused through injuries) "I think it goes back to putting your nose to the grind stone and work. Next man up and rallying around each other no matter who is in that position. Unfortunately, it was at the quarterback position this year where we had some transition, but being able to kind of be behind each other 100 percent, putting in that extra time in the meetings, and it showed on the field, especially the last few weeks."

(on what he expects out the quarterback situation next year) "You've got to ask Coach (Bill) O'Brien that. That's above my pay grade, so we'll see how that works out. I'm snapping to whoever he calls quarterback."

(on if staying at hotel during training camp helped the team) "I don't think any team enjoys staying at a, whatever it is, dorm that they go to for certain colleges or hotel right here, the Holiday Inn. It's something new that we hadn't done around here. I think it was a necessity, an evil necessity at that. I think because you're so used to your own kind of thing. I think being uncomfortable during training camp is the main goal because it makes practices look more feisty and just makes everyone uncomfortable and on edge. I think that's what you need in the NFL."

(on if Bill O'Brien deserves consideration for Coach of the Year) "I think he'll be the first one to say he doesn't, but I really think that he deserves a lot more attention and a lot more gratitude for what he's done around here. Being able to turn the program around and get back to a winning season, we had a chance to do a lot more earlier in the year. I just think being able to install his schemes and everyone buying in speaks volumes for the type of man and coach he is and all the coaches on the staff. I think he deserves a lot more attention."

* *

DE J.J. Watt

(on if it was tough to come in this morning) "You never want the season to end without hoisting a trophy. That's the way with everybody. Every single team except for one is going to have this experience. You're disappointed, so hopefully, I'm excited to get back to work and in the future look forward to success."

(on if he felt there was a point the league clicked five or six weeks ago) "I think just as the season goes a long you get more and more comfortable in the system, especially with a new coaching staff. Everybody starts to understand their roles better, coaches start to understand the players, the players understand the coaches. As you move forward, you get more and more comfortable, and then you have more and more success."

(on if he gives himself a little bit of a break now) "When I first came into the league, the veterans tried to tell me how much time they take and how much time you should take. My first year I tried to give myself a full month and I ended up back to work after about a week and a half. Last year I tried to give myself a couple weeks. I took my brothers to Europe for two weeks. Even over there, we found ourselves working out a few times. I'm going to try and give myself some times and relax a little bit. I'm going to try for two weeks, but I can almost guarantee you there will be a few workouts there just because I'll feel like a bum."

(on if he enjoys training even during the offseason) "You know, it's one of those things where the farther you get off, the harder it is to get back on the path. Why get off the path? I love working out. I have the best job in the world. I get to work out and practice football for a living. That's pretty cool."

(on WR Andre Johnson saying that if he is not given the MVP that the league is out of its mind) "Those are the opinions that matter the most to me- my teammates, my coaches and my family. That to me is special, especially coming from a guy like Andre Johnson who's been around and seen a lot of football. You guys know how I feel about the awards. It is what it is, but to have those guys kind of go to bat for you is pretty cool."

(on if he will sit back and think about what he accomplished the season after doing things no other defensive players have ever done) "That's pretty cool. There have been a lot of great football players in this league and there have been a whole lot of great defenders in this league, and to be able to do something that none of them have ever done, is pretty unbelievable and it's special. To be able to share it with my teammates and my coaches and my family, is so cool, but I mean it's hard to wrap your head around it. It's pretty special. Someday I'll think I'll probably grasp the full magnitude of it, but right now it's just one day at a time now."

(on setting the 20-plus sacks in two separate seasons record on a safety) "A safety is the one stat I never really recorded in college and in the pros. Now I've scored touchdowns, sacks, batted balls, fumble recoveries, but I never had gotten a sack (safety). To be able to check that off, and especially the way it happened to become the first player to ever do that, that was a special play and one of the most fun plays I've ever had on the football field."

(on if he watches the playoffs or tunes out) "I won't watch too much of it. I'll sure I'll tune in every now and then and see what's going on. I'm not going to be locked in on it."

(on if his dance moves have improved and if he's been working on them) "I definitely haven't been working on them. When they play that song and the stadium erupts, that's one of the most fun things ever. It's so cool, and that song, I get so excited just to see how our fans react. Sunday's are fun. Going out there and playing out there in front of so many people and having a blast, that's what it's all about. You get a chance to do that so many times in your life and I'm trying to enjoy them all."

(on if Sunday was WR Andre Johnson's last game as a Texan, what would he remember about him) "I'm not ready to talk about that. I don't know how that will all shake out."

(on S Kendrick Lewis saying the way he carries himself made Lewis a better player) "That's very humbling. That's very special because I have so much respect for him and so much respect for everybody in this league. So for guys to say something like that and coming from him, I know he truly means it. That's really special. He's a great guy in his own right. He's a lot of fun to be around. He's a lot of fun to play with. That's pretty cool."