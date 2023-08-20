Rapid Reactions | DeMeco Ryans' home opener ends in 28-3 preseason loss to Dolphins

Stroud and the Texans offense had first-and-goal at the Miami seven-yard line, but emerged empty-handed after an incomplete pass on fourth down to TE Dalton Schultz.

Tagovailoa responded with a 14-play, 93-yard scoring drive that ended in a two-yard touchdown run by RB Raheem Mostert. The Dolphins took a 7-0 lead with 5:30 left in the first quarter.

Stroud found success on his second offensive series, completing passes to Nico Collins, Noah Brown, Dalton Schultz and Robert Woods. Ka'imi Fairbairn added a 35-yard field goal to cap off the 11-play, 61-yard drive.

"I think that drive just showed us that we can be explosive and we can move the ball down the field the way we want," Stroud said. "I definitely think that that was a step towards where we want to go. We've just got to keep going."

Thompson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to give Miami a 21-3 lead. Stroud and the Texans offensive starters remained in the game until the end of the second quarter, but were unable to put together another scoring drive.

After halftime, Mills took over under center for the Texans. Thompson, who would finish out the game for Miami, threw his third touchdown pass of the day to RB Chris Brooks for a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were scoreless in the final quarter of the game.

Mill began his final two drives inside the Houston 10-yard line. Despite converting a fourth-and-10 with a 20-yard completion to Johnny Johnson, Mills was unable to extend the drive to get into scoring range.