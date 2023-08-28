Rapid Reactions | Texans finish preseason with 17-13 victory in New Orleans

Winston's pass to WR Shaquan Davis on third-and-10 extended the Saints next drive. TE Jimmy Graham made two big plays, first catching a deep 25-yard throw to give New Orleans the ball at the 11-yard line. Three plays later, Winston found Graham in the endzone on a three-yard touchdown pass. The Saints and Texans were tied 7-7 with 14:20 left in the second quarter.

"I thought Jimmy Graham made a really nice play," Ryans said. "Christian (Harris) was in great position. Jimmy made a nice play. It happens in the league, but I love Christian. He was in his proper leverage. He was exactly where he supposed to be. He was tight in coverage at the end of the day, offense, they make plays too. And Jimmy Graham's been making plays for a long time. So that was a good play by Jimmy. Credit to him."

Rookie Jake Haener took over at quarterback for the Saints on their next possession. After a three-and-out on his first series, Haener's next drive ended in a turnover on downs. On fourth-and-1, Desmond King sacked Haener for a loss of three yards. Houston's offense took over at the New Orleans 47-yard line. Mills started the drive with a 16-yard pass to Hutchinson. On third-and-6, Devin Singletary caught a short pass to for seven yards to get Houston to first-and-goal territory. Ka'imi Fairbairn's 28-yard field gave the Texans a 10-7 lead with 1:49 left in the first half.

On the Saints first possession of the second half, Haener scrambled for a huge 26-yard gain on third-and-6. Four plays later, the Saints tied the game 10-10 with a 38-yard field goal with 6:25 left in the third quarter.

Perry took over at quarterback for the rest of the second half for Houston, leading a touchdown drive on his first series. Perry completed passes to Adam Humphries and Boone, who added a 21-yard run before scoring on an 11-yard carry to cap off a nine-play, 74-yard scoring drive. The Texans regained their lead, up 17-10 with 2:21 left in the third quarter.

Haener completed a 31-yard pass to TE Lucas Krull but was sacked on the following play by Texans DT Khalil Davis. The Saints would settle for a 50-yard field goal to end the drive. New Orleans trailed 17-13 with 9:03 left in the fourth quarter.

DL Adedayo Odeleye had a tackle for a loss of five yards to start the Saints next offensive series. On fourth-and-15, the Saints opted to kick a 60-yard field goal, but rookie Blake Grupe's kick was no good and the Texans took over at their own 42-yard line.

At the two-minute warning, Haener's deep pass to Krull was intercepted by Texans DB Grayland Arnold in the endzone, the first turnover of the game.

The Saints final possession of the game ended in another interception. CB Cameron Dantzler, who signed with Houston on Aug. 22, picked off Haener on his final pass of the game.

"It was fun to see them make plays, especially Dantzler there at the end to finish with the ball," Ryans said. "That was an exciting play and happy to see him make that play at that time."