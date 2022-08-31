Ready to run | Daily Brew

During every broadcast, before kickoff, I say "We are ready to rock in __" whatever city the game is in.

This year I might have to switch it to "Ready to run!" because Lovie Smith has made it clear the Texans are a 'running team.'

This doesn't mean they are abandoning the pass. Of course Davis Mills will be slinging it to his many weapons. It's just that now, the Texans are making a full-blown commitment to being more physical and earning yards on the ground. Last year it just wasn't happening enough. But why dwell on the past? There's a new offensive coordinator in Pep Hamilton and three backs that were not on last year's opening day roster.

Not to get too far ahead of ourselves but rookie Dameon Pierce had, shall we say, a promising preseason. He played three possessions and racked up 86 yards on 11 carries. His team scored on two of those possessions. This bodes well for when the Texans actually start game-planning. One of the new backs was a hard 53-man roster member to predict before camp started. After all, Troy Hairston was playing defensive end for Central Michigan at this time last year. The last time the Texans had a player who spent time at Central Michigan who switched sides of the ball…..

Stop me!

That's getting WAY ahead of ourselves.

Hairston played at a high level in the Mid American Conference. He was first team All-MAC and a former co-winner of Defensive Player of the Year. Now he's concentrating on knocking people over on offense and doing whatever Frank Ross's job description is for him on special teams.

Lovie Smith said his favorite play in the 49er game was a nine-yard carry by Pierce with Hairston helping bulldoze a path. This is going to be fun. It'll be up to the entire RB room to make the most of their opportunities with a 'new' line in front of them.

OK, maybe it's not entirely new but Houston played the bulk of last season without Laremy Tunsil. Tytus Howard feels at home at right tackle and everyone else, including rookie Kenyon Green, who had some good-looking blocks last week, is eager to do their part. The 'running team' identity is shared by at least two other AFC South foes – the two in front of the Texans in the standings the last two seasons. Let's see if Houston can match or eclipse their intensity, starting next week, and start plowing the way to a better record.