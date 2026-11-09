ReCharged | VanderBlog

The Texans shined in Southern California the way great performers are supposed to. In a season that has seen more than its fair share of missed opportunities and frustrating moments, Houston put together an exhilarating, reenergizing lopsided win to once again get their season moving in the right direction.

No one will throw a parade over this one, but it was much needed after a 2-5 start that saw four games slip away in the final possession. At the end of the day, there were more than enough positives to use as key indicators that this season might finally be turning around.

It was 10-9, Texans when you might have started to think this would be another tilt that comes down the wire and you would perhaps not have liked the end of the movie.