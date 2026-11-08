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Texans Inactives: Week 9 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 08, 2026 at 01:35 PM

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Texans Inactives

  • No. 6 S Reed Blankenship
  • No. 8 TE Cade Stover
  • No. 32 RB David Montgomery
  • No. 64 G Febechi Nwaiwu
  • No. 71 T Braden Smith
  • No. 78 T Nate Thomas

View the Los Angeles Chargers inactives here.

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