Remembering Ryan Mallett, J.J. Watt and Case Keenum reminisce, plus Buc-ee's is where?| Daily Brew

This Wednesday cup of Daily Brew has J.J. Watt and Case Keenum revisiting old football memories, Tank Dell getting ready for training camp, plus TE Dalton Schultz finally watches the famous movie that inspired his name.

But first we start this Brew off on a somber note.

The NFL world was reeling after learning that Texans QB Ryan Mallett tragically died at the age of 35. A 2011 third-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, Mallett started six games for the Texans between 2014 and 2015 after being traded to Houston. Mallett, caught in a riptide off a Florida beach, drowned and was pronounced dead after being transported to a Florida hospital on Tuesday.