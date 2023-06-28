Remembering Ryan Mallett, J.J. Watt and Case Keenum reminisce, plus Buc-ee's is where?| Daily Brew

Jun 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
This Wednesday cup of Daily Brew has J.J. Watt and Case Keenum revisiting old football memories, Tank Dell getting ready for training camp, plus TE Dalton Schultz finally watches the famous movie that inspired his name.

But first we start this Brew off on a somber note.

The NFL world was reeling after learning that Texans QB Ryan Mallett tragically died at the age of 35. A 2011 third-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, Mallett started six games for the Texans between 2014 and 2015 after being traded to Houston. Mallett, caught in a riptide off a Florida beach, drowned and was pronounced dead after being transported to a Florida hospital on Tuesday.

Former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns, dead at age of 35

Many took to Twitter to express their sadness and pay respects on Mallett's passing, including J.J. Watt who caught Mallett's first career NFL touchdown in the Texans' 2014 win at Cleveland.

Going down memory lane...
Both J.J. Watt and Case Keenum looked back on their careers. Watt broke down some of his worst celebrations in the most hilarious way on Chris Long’s Green Light Podcast.

Who can forget the Nae-Nae attempt?

J.J. Watt relives his most cringe-worthy celebrations as a Houston Texans player

Meanwhile, Keenum broke down film of some of his biggest plays ("Shoutout to Robbie and the video department") on a memorable drive from his 2011 campaign with the Houston Cougars.

Are you ready for Texans training camp? Tickets will be available starting Thursday, June 29. In the meantime, here is rookie WR Tank Dell getting ready for camp:

And TE Dalton Schultz revealed to Drew Dougherty that he was named after Patrick Swayze's character, James Dalton, in the 1989 cult classic, "Road House."

Life update:
Dalton finally saw the movie.

And in other news…

Buc-ee's is a Texas treasure, an oasis for road trippers all over Texas, boasting the cleanest restrooms in the Lone Star state. But another state is now laying claim to the largest of the chain of country stores.

