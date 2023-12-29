Texans Shop rolls out big discounts, AJ80 Collection for game vs. Titans on Dec. 31

The Houston Texans have shown the rest of the league what they are capable of in 2023, and, like C.J. Stroud said earlier this year: You deserve to wear your Texans gear with pride!

On Sunday, you can bring home new gear at a steep discount now that the Texans Team Shop is offering end-of-year discounts on almost everything they have.

Plus, you can get the new AJ80 Collection the Texans are releasing with Andre Johnson. The first 100 fans to buy a piece of the new collection get the opportunity to receive a signed photo of AJ80.