Texans Shop rolls out big discounts, AJ80 Collection for game vs. Titans on Dec. 31

Dec 29, 2023 at 02:30 PM
The Houston Texans have shown the rest of the league what they are capable of in 2023, and, like C.J. Stroud said earlier this year: You deserve to wear your Texans gear with pride!

On Sunday, you can bring home new gear at a steep discount now that the Texans Team Shop is offering end-of-year discounts on almost everything they have. 

Plus, you can get the new AJ80 Collection the Texans are releasing with Andre Johnson. The first 100 fans to buy a piece of the new collection get the opportunity to receive a signed photo of AJ80. 

The Team Shop opens at 9:30 a.m., and the photo signing opportunity takes place between 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. for those lucky 100 fans.

All fans get 20% off jerseys and 30% off nearly everything else* in the Team Shop on gameday. And Season Ticket Members get 30% off jerseys and 40% off nearly everything else in the shop!*

The only exception to these great discounts is the brand new AJ80 Collection that the Texans and Andre Johnson are dropping on December 31. But the AJ80 Collection comes with an incredible bonus: The first 100 fans that buy a piece from Andre Johnson's new collection will have the opportunity to receive a signed photo of the Texans' legendary No. 80.

📸 | Introducing the AJ80 Collection, available exclusively at the Team Shop on Dec 31

The AJ80 Collection will be exclusively available at the Team Shop when doors open at 9:30a on Sunday 12/31. The first 100 people to buy a piece of the collection will have the opportunity to get a signed photo by Andre Johnson from 11a-11:30 right outside the Team Shop.

A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2023_1221_Photoshoot_AJ80Merch_0001
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
A December 21st, 2023 image from the AJ80 Merch photoshoot at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
