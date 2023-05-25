Robert Woods brings familiarity, experience in new offense | Daily Brew

When ten-year veteran Robert Woods decided to sign with the Houston Texans, his familiarity in the new offensive scheme was a major selling point.

For both Woods and the Texans.

"Robert has played in this offensive system before," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He knows it, knows it just as good as some of our coaches know it. So Robert is a guy that young players should try to lean on. Young players should try to pick his brain and just learn as much as they can from guys. That's what veteran leadership is about in the NFL."

Woods played six seasons (2017-21) under Sean McVay with the Rams in a similar scheme, putting up back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving performances in 2018 and 2019. Expectations for receivers are high in this system, according to Woods, but that's a challenge he welcomes.

"In this offense receivers are asked to do a lot," Woods said. "That's obviously run crisp routes, make plays down the field, be able to take the ball for short catches, get a lot of yack, and make guys miss. Being able to get sweeps and being able to block D-ends. This offense, receivers, are asked to be a true playmaker and play everywhere on the field. That's what I'm able to bring. I'm able to block, able to catch, good routes, have Good speed. Match up well against outside corners, nickel corners. That's why being in this offense, being able to play all around, move all around, will help me and this offense."

Woods, who spent last season with the Titans, is also spending time in the quarterbacks room. With limited reps on the field in OTAs, Woods has been finding creative ways to work on chemistry and timing off the field.

"Just picking their brain, trying to be in there and know what they expect from a quarterback perspective and then what they want from a receiver and being able to have some extra time," Woods said. "Kind of just relaying messages of what I expect in the route and what I'm thinking from the quarterback and defense perspective, where we're both expecting the ball and being able to steal a rep on the film, and being able to go out there and make it come to life in person. It's really just finding ways to get extra reps in the meeting room without taxing our bodies."