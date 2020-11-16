Romeo Crennel on challenge Patriots present this Sunday | Daily Brew

New England beat the Ravens on Sunday Night Football last night in Foxborough. The victory pushed their record to 4-5, and Crennel knows the Patriots will be a challenge for the Texans.

"I know what Bill preaches," Crennel said. "I know what Bill is going to try to do so that he can win the game. I think that those players that he has, they will fall in line and just like last night, they fell in line even though the weather was a factor. But they fell in line and ran the ball to keep a good quarterback on the sideline."

Newton has played eight games this season, and guided the Patriots to a 4-4 record in that span. The 2015 NFL MVP has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1,535 yards. He's thrown three touchdowns, run for nine more, and been picked off seven times.

"He is a big man and he can run and he doesn't mind running, particularly as you get him into the red zone, he'll pull it down," Crennel said. "You have to be disciplined in your rush lanes and how you rush the guy because if you are undisciplined and you've got three guys on one side and one guy on the other, that creates a big running lane for the quarterback. We have to be disciplined and have two inside rushers, two outside rushers and collapse the pocket on him so that he can't run."