Rookie Juice Scruggs makes NFL debut against Jaguars

The road to Juice Scruggs' first NFL game was longer than he may have expected.

After being sidelined for the first 10 games of the season due to a hamstring injury, Scruggs was elevated off of injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When Tytus Howard went down with an injury at the end of the first quarter, the 2023 NFL Draft second round pick was called on to step up on the offensive line and went on to clock playing time the rest of the game.

It was Scruggs' first NFL game as a Houston Texan.