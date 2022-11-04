Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano scores TD in NFL debut

Welcome to the NFL, Teagan Quitoriano.
The Houston Texans rookie tight end made his NFL debut Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quitoriano, activated to the 53-man roster earlier that day, scored his first NFL touchdown on the opening drive. Without top two wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins active, Davis Mills threw a two-yard pass to the rookie to cap off a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive to give Houston a 7-0 lead with 9:37 left in the first quarter. Quitoriano's score was the first Texans touchdown scored on the opening drive this season.
Selected in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Oregon State product began the season on the Reserve/Injured list with a knee injury. Quitoriano practiced with the team after being designated to return on Oct. 17.