Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano scores TD in NFL debut

The Houston Texans rookie tight end made his NFL debut Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quitoriano, activated to the 53-man roster earlier that day, scored his first NFL touchdown on the opening drive. Without top two wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins active, Davis Mills threw a two-yard pass to the rookie to cap off a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive to give Houston a 7-0 lead with 9:37 left in the first quarter. Quitoriano's score was the first Texans touchdown scored on the opening drive this season.