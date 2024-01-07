Sack Machine: Texans defense sets new single-season sacks franchise record | Week 18 

Jan 06, 2024 at 07:45 PM
Josh Koch
The Texans defensive unit has swarmed to the ball, and especially to the quarterback in 2023.

With 8:58 remaining in the first quarter, the Colts offense was facing a 2nd-and-10 from their own 23. As Gardner Minshew dropped back, the pocket collapsed and Texans linebacker Christian Harris broke through. He brought down the Colts signal-caller for his second sack of the season. But the sack will forever live in Texans lore as it was the 46th of the season for the Houston defensive unit, which set the new franchise record. It breaks the previous single-season franchise record of 45, which was set back in 2015.

Rookie Will Anderson Jr. set the new rookie franchise record for sacks in a single-season against the Titans with his sixth and seventh sacks of the year. Last week, the Texans racked up six sacks against the Titans, which marked the third game this season that they have totaled six or more takedowns of the quarterback.

Entering Week 18 against the Colts, the Texans had racked up 14 sacks over the past three games, which is the most in the NFL in that span.

