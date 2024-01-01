Saturday night special: Texans to face Colts at 7:15 p.m. in Indianapolis

The Texans will face the Colts on Saturday night in Indianapolis.
The Week 18 schedule of games--all 16 of which were to be determined this evening--was unveiled, and Houston will play it's lone prime time game of the year in the final contest of the regular season.
With both squads tied at 9-7, the winner will advance to the playoffs.
They'll go in as a Wild Card entrant, unless the Jaguars lose to the Titans. If that happens, then the winner in Indianapolis takes home the AFC South title and hosts a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns the following week. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was happy after the win over the Titans, but far from satisfied with one game remaining.
"It means a lot to us, and we're pleased with where we are," Ryans said. "We understand that we didn't -- as our guys said, 'We didn't come this far just to get this far.' We have a lot to still play for that's ahead of us."
Quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to action in Sunday's win over Tennessee, completed 75 percent of his passes for 213 yards and a score, and guided the Texans to scores on four of their first five possessions. While Houston has tripled its win total from last season, Stroud and the rest of his teammates want more: a postseason berth and success once they get there.
"The time is now," Stroud said. "It's not next year. It's not the year after that. It's right now. We have the opportunity to control our own destiny. So I'm excited to do that."
Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. logged a pair of sacks in Sunday's triumph, and is excited about the chance to advance with another victory.
"It's a sweet feeling for all of us," Anderson said. "We got to reach that goal and we just got to keep chopping wood and keep going."
Houston beat the Colts in Week 18 to close last season.
