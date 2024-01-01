Saturday night special: Texans to face Colts at 7:15 p.m. in Indianapolis

Dec 31, 2023 at 10:13 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231231-playoff-story

The Texans will face the Colts on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

The Week 18 schedule of games--all 16 of which were to be determined this evening--was unveiled, and Houston will play it's lone prime time game of the year in the final contest of the regular season.

With both squads tied at 9-7, the winner will advance to the playoffs.

16X9-1

They'll go in as a Wild Card entrant, unless the Jaguars lose to the Titans. If that happens, then the winner in Indianapolis takes home the AFC South title and hosts a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns the following week. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was happy after the win over the Titans, but far from satisfied with one game remaining.

"It means a lot to us, and we're pleased with where we are," Ryans said. "We understand that we didn't -- as our guys said, 'We didn't come this far just to get this far.' We have a lot to still play for that's ahead of us."

Quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to action in Sunday's win over Tennessee, completed 75 percent of his passes for 213 yards and a score, and guided the Texans to scores on four of their first five possessions. While Houston has tripled its win total from last season, Stroud and the rest of his teammates want more: a postseason berth and success once they get there.

"The time is now," Stroud said. "It's not next year. It's not the year after that. It's right now. We have the opportunity to control our own destiny. So I'm excited to do that."

Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. logged a pair of sacks in Sunday's triumph, and is excited about the chance to advance with another victory.

"It's a sweet feeling for all of us," Anderson said. "We got to reach that goal and we just got to keep chopping wood and keep going."

Houston beat the Colts in Week 18 to close last season.

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans vs. Titans | Week 17

View the best photos from the Week 17 matchup between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

GAGNYE
1 / 123
ZT1_2031
2 / 123
ZT1_2070
3 / 123
ZT1_2025
4 / 123
ZT1_2123
5 / 123
ZT1_2059
6 / 123
ZT1_2052
7 / 123
ZT1_2056
8 / 123
ZT1_2342
9 / 123
_ZTR4105
10 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_2341
11 / 123
ZT1_2052
12 / 123
ZT1_2050
13 / 123
ZT1_2059
14 / 123
ZT1_2056
15 / 123
_ZTR4228
16 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4175
17 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4135
18 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4096
19 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4227
20 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4321
21 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4374
22 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4377
23 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4370
24 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4296
25 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4534
26 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4494
27 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4496
28 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4536
29 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
JM1_7207
30 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7193
31 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7189
32 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7199
33 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7191
34 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7185
35 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7190
36 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7182
37 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7173
38 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7166
39 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
_ZTR4496
40 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
JM1_7175
41 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7170
42 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7159
43 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7142
44 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7178
45 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
JM1_7169
46 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
_ZTR4598
47 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4601
48 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
12.31.23_Texansvs.Titans_304704
49 / 123
12.31.23_Texansvs.Titans_304703
50 / 123
_ZTR4600
51 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4594
52 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4595
53 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
12.31.23_Texansvs.Titans_304701
54 / 123
_ZTR4597
55 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
12.31.23_Texansvs.Titans_304702
56 / 123
12.31.23_Texansvs.Titans_304689
57 / 123
_ZTR4599
58 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4593
59 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4591
60 / 123
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_6688
61 / 123
ZT1_6645
62 / 123
ZT1_6674
63 / 123
ZT1_6648
64 / 123
ZT1_6673
65 / 123
ZT1_6677
66 / 123
ZT1_6598
67 / 123
ZT1_6565
68 / 123
ZT1_6638
69 / 123
ZT1_6686
70 / 123
ZT1_6568
71 / 123
ZT1_6501
72 / 123
ZT1_6585
73 / 123
ZT1_6599
74 / 123
ZT1_6584
75 / 123
ZT1_6560
76 / 123
_MK24744
77 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24754
78 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24742
79 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24741
80 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24555
81 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24612
82 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24309
83 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24529
84 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24517
85 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24527
86 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24673
87 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24598
88 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24317
89 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24314
90 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24345
91 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24298
92 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24295
93 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24293
94 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24235
95 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24241
96 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24240
97 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24217
98 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24169
99 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24251
100 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK24161
101 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
_MK13756
102 / 123
Mike Welsch/HOUSTON TEXANS
CS1_0645
103 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0656
104 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0618
105 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0587
106 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0610
107 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0604
108 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0580
109 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0576
110 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0552
111 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0536
112 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0525
113 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0557
114 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0505
115 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0523
116 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0446
117 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0503
118 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0289
119 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0291
120 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0498
121 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
CS1_0370
122 / 123
CASSIE STRICKER
JM2_6391
123 / 123
JORDAN MCKENDRICK
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Texans defense smothers Titans in 2023 regular season finale

The Houston Texans defense suffocated the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's 26-3 win at NRG Stadium.
news

Big Play Breakdown | Texans vs. Titans, Week 17

John Harris breaks down the important plays of the day that led to the 26-3 win against Tennessee
news

"The dude is unbelievable": C.J. Stroud returns, guides Texans to blowout win

After missing the previous two games, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to action and engineered a 26-3 blasting of the Titans.
news

A Massive Moment: Defensive Units Cherishes First Touchdown of Season | Week 17

The Houston Texans Defense put on a show today against their 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans
news

Will Anderson Jr. Impact Immediately Felt on Return

Houston Texans Rookie DE made a huge impact during today's Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans
news

VanderBlog: Texans face win-and-in showdown in Indy

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans sweep the Titans, 23-6, in a Week 17 showdown
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans defeat Titans on New Years Eve

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans game here with the top highlights.
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Titans 26-3 for ninth win of season | Week 17

Texans improve to 9-7 with massive victory over Titans at home
news

Motoring his way to 1K | Week 17

Singletary surpasses 1,000 scrimmage yards for 2023
news

Will Anderson Jr. etches name into Texans history books | Week 17

Anderson becomes all-time single-season sacks leader by a rookie in franchise history
news

Defensive Blast: Rankins scores first scoop-and-score of career | Week 17

Rankins marks first career defensive score
Advertising