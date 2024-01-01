Saturday night special: Texans to face Colts at 7:15 p.m. in Indianapolis

Quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to action in Sunday's win over Tennessee, completed 75 percent of his passes for 213 yards and a score, and guided the Texans to scores on four of their first five possessions. While Houston has tripled its win total from last season, Stroud and the rest of his teammates want more: a postseason berth and success once they get there.

"The time is now," Stroud said. "It's not next year. It's not the year after that. It's right now. We have the opportunity to control our own destiny. So I'm excited to do that."

Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. logged a pair of sacks in Sunday's triumph, and is excited about the chance to advance with another victory.

"It's a sweet feeling for all of us," Anderson said. "We got to reach that goal and we just got to keep chopping wood and keep going."