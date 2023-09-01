Season Premiere and Labor Day Weekend Ramp-up | Daily Brew

Sep 01, 2023 at 10:10 AM
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

In the final calm-before-the-storm moments before week one, the squad was busy raising money and having fun at the Season Premiere Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

It was a fantastic night, filled with charitable gaming and the introduction of the players. And it all benefitted the Houston Texans Foundation, which has raised more than 45 million dollars since its inception.

The event was chaired by V.P. of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair and Lady Texans Kathleen Caserio, Jamila Ryans and Jamie Grissom.

They put on quite the show!

After three weeks of getting fired up for games, now we have a bit of a bye – a weekend off before the real fireworks begin September 10 at Baltimore.

The roster was cut to 53 names by Tuesday afternoon. But that was just the start of more moves to the practice squad and tweaks to the roster. John Harris and I interpreted everything in real time as the club was getting ready to release more information on acquisitions.

Here's two grown men trying to figure everything out while live on the air.

Earlier in the week we caught up with the head coach. He was getting ready to engage in some of these tough decisions. But I posted this because it's cool to hear him talk about what went into the Saints game, his appreciation for Dameon Pierce and whether he would want his son playing pro basketball or baseball (OK, I put him up to that).

The leading rusher in preseason games was not Dameon Pierce or Devin Singletary. It was Mike Boone. Get to know him, because he’s on the 53!

Another player who's drawing attention is a guy who had a pick with two minutes to go in the Saints game. Jalen Pitre likes what he brings, and not just because they're both Baylor alums. Let’s get more acquainted with Grayland Arnold, shall we?

Enjoy your weekend. Rest up. We're ready to rock next week!

