Senior Bowl week creeps closer | Daily Brew

Jan 18, 2021 at 03:57 PM
Houston Texans Staff

In just eight days, the Texans will be evaluating NFL hopefuls at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The annual All-Star game is set for Saturday, January 30. But practices begin on Tuesday, January 26.

In a non-COVID-19 year, NFL front office personnel and scouts descend upon south Alabama and begin chatting with players the Monday night before the first practice. College seniors, as well as a handful of fourth-year junior graduates have been chosen for the game, and then put onto either the National or the American team. The players come from a broad swath of schools, like Clemson and Notre Dame, as well as smaller colleges like South Dakota State.

Several current Texans, like offensive linemen Tytus Howard and Nick Martin, tight end Jordan Akins, and defensive end Charles Omenihu, played in the Senior Bowl.

The practices give decision-makers, scouts and coaches a chance to gauge players' talents up-close, as they're competing against top-flight competition in a controlled setting. This year, the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins will be in charge of each Senior Bowl squad.

Texans Analyst John Harris will be in Mobile providing coverage of the Senior Bowl.

After practices, the players routinely are in meetings with NFL team representatives, as clubs try to get to know more about the prospects.

Because of the pandemic, there will be several alterations to the normal schedule. But the Reese's Senior Bowl week remains an integral part the pre-Draft process for the Texans and every other NFL franchise.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Texans have eight picks.

