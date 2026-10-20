She's Next Goes Global: Texans Host Girls Flag Football Clinic in London

On Friday, Oct. 16, the Texans brought She's Next to London, hosting a flag football clinic at Vale Farm Sports Centre in Wembley for more than 120 girls ages 12–16. Ahead of the clinic, Sky Sports host and Great Britain flag football player Phoebe Schecter moderated a panel featuring Houston Texans Chief Community Officer and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, NFL Senior Manager of International Flag Afia Law, Great Britain flag football player Jochebed Frimpong, and Houston Texans Cheerleader Serena.

Together, they shared their experiences and highlighted the growing opportunities for women and girls across the game. The girls then headed out to the turf fields for the clinic. Through She's Next, the Texans continue to inspire the next generation of female athletes and leaders while helping grow the game of football.