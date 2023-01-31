Houston Texans launch Girls FLAG Football League in partnership with NFL FLAG and Nike

Jan 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Houston Texans Public Relations

On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Houston Texans announced the launch of a Girls FLAG Football Program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike. The program will feature eight local middle school and high school teams that will compete in a kickoff tournament and six-week season. Gameplay will begin on April 1 and conclude on May 13 with the championship games held at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"I played flag football in college and those are some of my fondest memories," Houston Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice McNair said. "I'm so glad we are bringing flag football for young girls in Houston to enjoy."

"We are thrilled to launch our Girls FLAG Football Program today, on a special day that celebrates all women's accomplishments in sports," Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair said. "Through this initiative, we are proud to continue to help grow the game of football while creating equitable opportunities for the next generation of female athletes across Houston."

To support the student athletes and the first annual league, the Texans and NFL FLAG will provide flag football equipment kits and new custom uniforms to all eight participating schools. The custom Nike uniforms will be unveiled for each team later this spring. In addition, the Houston Texans Foundation, the NFL and Nike will provide a donation to support the league's growth and development.

Ahead of the program's start date, there will be a virtual clinic on March 1 to educate all coaches and officials participating in the annual program. The league will officially begin with the Kickoff Jamboree event on March 25, hosted at Legacy The School of Sport Sciences in Spring, Texas.

"Legacy The School of Sport Sciences is proud to partner with the Texans and Nike to bring girls flag football to Houston," Founder and CEO of Legacy The School of Sport Sciences Kerrie Patterson-Brown said. "As we continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary year of Title IX, we acknowledge the women who opened doors and set a high standard for others to follow. We are excited to support the legacy of young girls who are now blazing their own trails."

The Texans have a longstanding commitment to the development of youth football programs in the community. Last spring, the Texans hosted the first Girls Flag Jamboree event at Legacy The School of Sport Sciences, where more than 90 female student athletes participated in drills followed by a tournament. The team hosts coaching academies, youth football camps and annual senior showcases. Each week during the high school season, one local coach is awarded Coach of the Week and recognized for their positive impact on student athletes and their football programs.

For more information on the league and partnership with NFL FLAG, visit NFLFLAG.com. To learn more about the Houston Texans Foundation and its initiatives in the community, visit https://www.houstontexans.com/community/foundation/.

