Houston Texans Celebrate 2026 NFL Latino Youth Honorees Kriztopher Alvarez and Victoria Cruz

The NFL Latino Youth Honors, presented by Procter & Gamble, recognizes high school tackle and flag football athletes for their academic and athletic achievements, as well as their contributions to the Latino community. This year, the Houston Texans are proud to celebrate two outstanding local honorees: Kriztopher Alvarez of Columbia High School and Victoria Cruz of Heights High School. Both were recognized on the field during the Texans International Day game presented by Kroger, against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 20, as the team celebrated the global and multicultural communities that make up its fan base during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Kriztopher Alvarez, Columbia High School

Kriztopher Alvarez has defined his own story through determination and consistency. As Columbia High School's top defensive player, he earned District MVP honors while maintaining a perfect GPA, and he has done so while battling cancer. His resilience in the face of that challenge reflects the strength and perseverance that define his community.

He also earned Academic All-District and Academic All-State recognition, a testament to his commitment to excellence both on the field and in the classroom.

Victoria Cruz, Heights High School

Victoria Cruz has established herself as one of the premier defensive players in girls flag football. In 2025, she helped lead the Heights Lady Bulldogs to the Houston Texans Girls Flag League championship. Her success as a standout linebacker has continued into the 2026 season, where she is averaging 7.5 tackles per game.

Cruz's leadership extends well beyond the field. She is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as a coach with the Heart of Houston Track Club, where she mentors younger athletes and helps them develop both confidence and skill.

Looking Ahead

Alvarez and Cruz will now compete for up to $25,000 in educational grants from Procter & Gamble, as well as a VIP Super Bowl experience. Both honorees also received an H-E-B gift card from Procter & Gamble.