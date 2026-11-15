Short Week Setback | VanderBlog

What presented itself as a golden opportunity in Cleveland turned into a frustrating loss that has the Texans 2026 campaign on the ropes, heading into Thursday's showdown with the Colts at Reliant Stadium.

A 17-0 lead evaporated in the Lake Erie mist, as the Texans saw the Browns build momentum throughout the afternoon.

C.J. Stroud had a hot first half, with two TD passes and a QB rating that was pushing the outer limits of perfection. But the Browns tightened up their defense, forcing four consecutive three-and-outs by the H-Town attack in the second half.

The Texans finally got it going when Jadeveon Clowney sacked Deshaun Watson in Texans territory in the 4th quarter. The next play was a missed Browns field goal and Houston was able to construct a 56-yard TD drive for the lead.

After Cleveland got moving again, Calen Bullock intercepted Deshaun Watson at the Houston 28. There was no time to celebrate though, as another three-and-out ensued. Then another stop gave Houston the ball back for their 6th three-and-out of the half.

That was a big part of the story - trouble moving the ball, once they had the 17-0 lead, plus too many penalties. The Texans were flagged 13 times for 112 yards. Injuries also didn't help. Woody Marks had to leave the game. And the Texans were already short-handed.

Now comes a super short week and the Rivalries jersey game on Thursday. It'll be a festive atmosphere, as it's the first home game in a month. But these are tough times. The Texans already used up their margin for error to absorb a loss like the one to Cleveland.