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Texans Inactives: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Nov 15, 2026 at 10:30 AM

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Texans Inactives

  • No. 0 LB Azeez Al-Shaair
  • No. 9 TE Brevin Jordan
  • No. 18 WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
  • No. 32 RB David Montgomery
  • No. 55 DE Danielle Hunter
  • No. 66 C/G Keylan Rutledge
  • No. 75 G Wyatt Teller

View the Cleveland Browns inactives here.

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