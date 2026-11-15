Texans Inactives: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

The Texans released their inactives list prior to Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Texans Inactives
- No. 0 LB Azeez Al-Shaair
- No. 9 TE Brevin Jordan
- No. 18 WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
- No. 32 RB David Montgomery
- No. 55 DE Danielle Hunter
- No. 66 C/G Keylan Rutledge
- No. 75 G Wyatt Teller
View the Cleveland Browns inactives here.
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