McClain Shares 30 Years of Janice McNair Memories On All-Access

Make sure you check out the Thursday edition of Texans All-Access on Spotify or Apple Podcasts — it's one you won't want to miss.

I was recovering from surgery this week, so John Harris held it down solo on Thursday night, and I'm glad he did. He and The General, John McClain, delivered something truly special in the wake of Mrs. Janice McNair's passing on July 14 at the age of 89.

John McClain knew Janice and Bob McNair for more than 30 years, and the stories he shared were ones only he could tell. He talked about visiting Bob McNair's library for interviews, how Janice would always come in and join the conversation, and how she never wanted to be the one in front of the camera. "She just thought Bob should be the front man," McClain said. He recalled the moment the Houston Sports Hall of Fame committee surprised her with a lifetime achievement award in the Founder's Suite. "She put her hand on her chest and she said, 'But I don't deserve this.' I said, that's exactly why you do deserve it."

Harris read a powerful tribute from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who called Mrs. McNair "a gift to all of us" and highlighted her and Bob's philanthropic legacy. McClain shared a story about introducing Jones at a Houston Sports Awards ceremony honoring Bob McNair, noting that Jones came alone with no security and told him simply, "I'm here for the McNairs."

The pair also dove into ESPN's annual Jeremy Fowler position rankings. S Calen Bullock cracked the top 10 at No. 10 — his highest individual ranking was No. 2 — while S Jalen Pitre came in at No. 11. WR Nico Collins landed at No. 8 behind the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. "If he could play a full season, he might have 15 touchdowns, 1,500 yards," McClain said of Collins. He also had high praise for what WR Jayden Higgins could bring in year two. "Can you imagine if you had two Nico Collins?" McClain said.

Then there was the sit-down with DE Logan Hall, who joined the Texans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. It was a homecoming for the University of Houston product, and you could hear the excitement in his voice. "They got a monster, man," Hall said of what the Texans are getting. "I'm going to do everything I can every down to help put the team in a good position to win." He talked about the luxury of playing alongside DE Will Anderson Jr. and DE Danielle Hunter, saying their juice on the edge makes his job inside a whole lot easier. On head coach DeMeco Ryans, Hall said he was "very impressed" and drew a comparison to his former coach in Tampa, Todd Bowles. "He's got great energy, really enthusiastic. A lot of confidence — all things you're looking to play for."

Harris asked Hall what advice he'd give to his rookie self. "Put your head down and work. That's all it is."