Some fun facts, and trivia, about 2023 Texans schedule | Daily Brew

It's time for some fun facts about the Texans 2023 regular season schedule.

Week 1 @ Baltimore - The Texans have never won in the city of Baltimore. Okay, so that's not really fun, but it's a fact.

Week 2 v. Indy, Week 18 @ Indy - Since 2015, the Texans have faced seven different starting QBs and that number will grow to, at least, eight and maybe nine in 2023. Can you name those seven QBs? (Answers at bottom of article)

Week 3 @ Jacksonville, Week 12 v. Jacksonville - The Texans have lost just twice in Jacksonville (or London) after 2010. Can you name the years it happened?

Week 4 v. Pittsburgh - In the only Texans-Steelers game the Texans didn't face Ben Roethlisberger, Houston beat Pittsburgh at the Artist Formerly Known as Heinz Field. Can you name the QB that the Texans beat that day?

Week 5 @ Atlanta - For a few people on the crew, like yours truly, this trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium will complete the 32 NFL Stadium set. Also, the Texans have never beaten Atlanta in Atlanta. On the flip side, the Texans have never lost to Atlanta in Houston.

Week 6 v. New Orleans - Similarly, the Texans have never lost to the Saints at home and they'll face the Saints for the first time in Houston without Drew Brees. Neither Brees nor Saints current QB Derek Carr beat the Texans in Houston.

Week 7 BYE - Get some rest.

Week 8 @ Panthers - I wonder what everyone is going to talk about for this game. I just wonder.

Week 9 v. Tampa Bay - Scheduled starting QB Baker Mayfield has never won in NRG Stadium. He lost as the starting QB at Oklahoma in 2016 against U of H. He then lost in 2018 as a rookie starter for the Browns.

Week 10 @ Cincinnati - The Texans have won eight of the last 10 meetings. Oddly enough, the two Texans' losses came at NRG (2014, 2020). This will also be the first time the Texans will face QB Joe Burrow.

Week 11 v. Arizona - Similarly to New Orleans and Atlanta, the Texans are perfect against the Cardinals in two matchups at NRG Stadium (2005, 2017). This will also be just the second trip to NRG Stadium for the Cardinals in 18 years.

Week 13 v. Denver - The Texans have never beaten Denver QB Russell Wilson. He's faced Houston four times: in 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2022. Every time Ciara's husband has come out victorious against the good guys.

Week 14 @ New York Jets - After losing five straight to the Jets to start the rivalry, the Texans have won three of the last four, including the last two at MetLife Stadium (2012, 2018). But they haven't beaten new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers in three matchups since 2008.

Week 15 @ Tennessee, Week 17 v. Tennessee - The Texans have won the last two meetings with the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, but lost the last four at NRG Stadium

Week 16 v. Cleveland - Browns RB Nick Chubb was held ten yards under his season average against the Texans last season. However, on a per game basis, Chubb has averaged 5.2 yards per carry throughout his entire career. **I couldn't think of any other singular fun fact about this game. Nothing at all. (tongue lodged firmly in cheek)**