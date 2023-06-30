Special Teams GOAT Talk

Things didn't go as well for Brown in '09 but we'll choose to remember the good times.

Let's look at the return game. Jacoby Jones has four returns for TDs as a Texan, a team record. Three of them were punt returns. Andre Davis and Jerome Mathis have three each. Two of the TDs for Davis came in the same game, the season finale vs. Jacksonville in '07.

Houston was fighting to finish .500 for the first time. The Jags were on their way to the playoffs and didn't need the game. But reserve QB Quin Gray threw for

over 300 yards and it was a battle. Davis' scores helped the Texans to a 14-point victory.

Mathis, with two returns for TD's in '05, is the only Texans special teamer, other than Weeks, to make a Pro Bowl. Lechler went seven times but never as a Texan.