Spreading it around | Week 12 vs. Jacksonville

Nov 24, 2023 at 08:55 AM
231124-stroud-story

C.J. Stroud and company have come to make it really hard to defend this Houston Texans offense week in and week out. 

Who do you cover? 

Entering Week 12, Stroud has spread the ball around to 14 different players and six of those have reeled in at least one score. Last week against the Cardinals in a 21-16 victory, Stroud hit eight different players with a pass on 27 completions. 

Stroud doesn't know exactly when he became such a good distributor of the football but pinned it back to somewhere in the days when he and his friends would play pickup games in the street. 

"Whoever was open was going to get the ball," Stroud said. "I like to feed my guys that put in work every week. I see it physically, I get to see them work their tail off in the morning until we leave here and then on top of that dudes are watching film at home. I take pride in getting guys paid and making them feel their worth on the field." 

Each week teams try to match-up their best defensive players with the opponents best offensive weapons head-to-head and rightfully so. But with the Texans, who do you line your best up with? 

Tank Dell and Nico Collins could top that list as the Houston Texans' two top receivers entering Week 12 with a combined 85 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns.

But then there's more. 

Tight end Dalton Schultz, the offseason signing from the Cowboys, has come in and been folded into the offense with success and has 39 grabs for 453 yards and five scores to show for it. 

But there's more weapons for Stroud. 

Add in Noah Brown (21 receptions, 439 yards, 1 TD), Robert Woods (28 receptions, 286 yards, 1 TD), John Metchie III (10 receptions, 123 yards) and running back Devin Singletary (12 receptions, 59 yards) and it's a laundry list of options for the rookie quarterback and a corresponding nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators. 

"We haven't gotten a team that travels yet with whoever you would consider our No. 1," Stroud said. "You can see on the film they kind of have to play honest, because you can get got by anybody on our offense. Our running backs, our tight ends, our receivers. We've seen some really great defenses do that and we've been able to move the ball well. It's not easy. It's going to be harder this week going against a team twice." 

The Texans (6-4) face the Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday at Noon at NRG Stadium for a second time this season. In Week 3, Houston defeated Jacksonville 37-17. Dell led the team in receiving with 145 yards in that game. 

The next week Collins led the team against Pittsburgh (168 yards, 2 TD), a few weeks later it was Brown against the Buccaneers (153 yards, TD) and then the Bengals (172 yards) in back-to-back stellar performances. Last week it was Dell again with a career-high (149 yards, TD). 

So, again – who do you cover?

"It's really cool to see every week somebody doing well," Stroud said.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers - Jacksonville Jaguars Week 12

John Harris breaks down the numbers between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.
news

How the "Oh?", "Oh!", "OH!" play impacted the season 

Fullback Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown made a massive impact on the Texans season. It also had a near-universal reaction from his coaches and teammates.
news

Texans Shop offering big discounts on gameday vs. Jaguars

To celebrate Black Friday weekend, Texans fans and Season Ticket Members will get special discounts at the game on November 26
news

Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars Week | 12

At this exact time last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 heading into a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Duval County.
news

Robert Woods nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods was nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award by the team on Wednesday.
news

Eyes on H-Town! Texans vs. Broncos kickoff time now 12:00 p.m. CT

To reach a wider audience, the NFL has flexed the Texans December 3 game vs. the Broncos to a 12:00 p.m. kickoff time.
news

Playing Meaningful Football | Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When the Jacksonville Jaguars roll into NRG Stadium on November 26, it will be a battle of the two top teams in the AFC South.
news

Defense makes the final stand | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

As a defensive unit the Texans take pride in the ability to close out games. And they know it is not about what you have done prior but what you will do with your next opportunity.
news

Playing a Little Backyard Football | Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Heading into the showdown with the Cardinals, Dell said that if he scored a touchdown he would jump onto the top of the wall and go in with the Texans fans. 
news

Harris Hits: Arizona Cardinals Week 11

The Houston Texans defeated the Arizona Cardinals in a 21-16 thriller. John Harris recaps the victory in H-Town.
news

Big Play Breakdown: Texans handle Murray, earn another home win

The Texans are 6-4. Say it with me, y'all. After a 21-16 win over the Cardinals, here we are. How did it happen? Let's dive into the Big Plays from this win over Arizona.
Advertising