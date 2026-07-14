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Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Texans Co-Founder Janice S. McNair

Jul 14, 2026 at 04:28 PM
Roger Goodell Janice McNair Bob McNair 2017_0201_Event_SuperBowl_LuminariesOfTheGameGala_0023

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

"Janice McNair was a woman of extraordinary generosity, grace and faith, whose impact on the Houston community and the NFL will be felt for generations.

"Alongside Bob, she helped bring the NFL back to her beloved Houston and played an essential role in building the Texans into an organization that reflects the values they held dear—service, integrity, and commitment to community. Following Bob's passing, Janice served as controlling owner for six years and continued to provide steady leadership while remaining devoted to their family, Texans, their fans, and countless charitable causes.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the McNair family, the Texans organization, and the Houston community."

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