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Farewell, First Lady

Jul 14, 2026 at 04:54 PM
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Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Cal McNair Hannah McNair Janice McNair

Upon hearing of Janice McNair's passing, my heart sank. It's enormous to lose someone who meant so much to anyone lucky enough to be in her orbit.

This is truly the end of an era.

Almost eight years ago, I was in the exact same spot, in my office at Reliant Stadium, when I heard that her husband and Co-Founder, Bob McNair, passed.

Twenty-two years before that, Janice and Bob began working to make sure professional football would return to the city they loved. They succeeded brilliantly.

I cannot convey how much I wish the First Lady of Texans football was still with us to celebrate this team's 25th season.

As the Co-Founder, Mrs. McNair was not only a key driver of the birth and path of this franchise, but she was its ultimate ambassador, friend and fan.

I've been fortunate enough to emcee every Ring of Honor ceremony. To be on the mic as Janice McNair was immortalized last season is one of the great moments of my career.

These halftime ceremonies can be hectic. Mrs. McNair's smile, brighter than the stadium lights, put everyone at ease. And she fired up the crowd as well as any NFL legend possibly could.

Every time I'd see her at practice, including the last time, just a few weeks ago, I would smile wide and make sure to stop by and say hello. She would take a break from making notes on the roster to cheerfully greet me and anyone else came around. Those who stopped to chat, like me, left glowing.

One smile was worth a thousand encouraging words. Janice always wanted to know how your family was, how you were doing. She always wanted the best out of and for her team and the city she fiercely loved. She helped bring the Texans here, and she also helped distribute over half a billion dollars of donations to organizations throughout the community.

Janice always echoed and amplified Bob's infectious positive attitude. It's hard for me to explain but there's always been a strong do-the-right-thing energy and spirit about this franchise. It's reflected in the community work, the type of people that are here and the way they go about their business. It's a McNair thing. And Janice was a huge source of that energy.

In the hallway at the Texans' offices we all walk past a large photo of Bob and Janice, hand-in-hand, walking together on the stadium field. Bob looks up, enjoying the moment. Janice, of course, is smiling. She's with the love of her life, soaking in, magnifying, and radiating out all the joy the team she co-founded brought to Houston.

We miss Mrs. McNair already and we will never forget her impact and her love for the Texans and the city of Houston.

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