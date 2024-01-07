Statement Play: Texans react to opening 75-yard touchdown | Week 18

The entire Texans sideline erupted into celebration as Collins rolled into the endzone to take the early 7-3 lead over the Colts.

Houston had just watched as Indianapolis had driven down on their first drive and kicked a field goal, taking 5:45 off the clock.

The Texans' response only took nine seconds off the clock.

"It just set the tone for the game," Texans linebacker Blake Cashman said. "It gave us a bunch of momentum early. I know some people don't believe in it but it's something that every player feels. And we need those guys, that connection, to keep rolling and play well throughout the playoffs."

Watching from the sideline was Texans cornerback Desmond King along with the rest of the team. Not surprised.

"That's Nico Collins for you baby, that's all I can say," King said.

It was a play that they had worked on throughout the week, and then the Colts defense gave them the look they wanted and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik called it in.