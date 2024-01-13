Steven Nelson House Calls Flacco Pass for 82-yard Pick Six | Wild Card Round

The hit as Flacco released the ball set it flailing into the air. When it came down, it did so into the hands of Nelson. He picked it at the 18-yard-line and started his return.

With a convoy of teammates ahead of him, Nelson took the interception all the way back for the 82-yard pick six, which sent a sold out NRG Stadium into a frenzy. It expanded the Houston lead to 31-14 over the Browns late in the third quarter.