Steven Nelson House Calls Flacco Pass for 82-yard Pick Six | Wild Card Round

There is something about playoff games in NRG Stadium and pick sixes for the Houston Texans.
In 2011, when J.J. Watt took back an Andy Dalton pass into the endzone for a pick six, the place erupted. Now, Steven Nelson has that same experience.
With 6:05 left in the third quarter, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco dropped back to pass on 1st-and-10 from the Houston 34. As he looked to buy time, the pocket collapsed and he was hit by defensive end Derek Barnett.
The hit as Flacco released the ball set it flailing into the air. When it came down, it did so into the hands of Nelson. He picked it at the 18-yard-line and started his return.
With a convoy of teammates ahead of him, Nelson took the interception all the way back for the 82-yard pick six, which sent a sold out NRG Stadium into a frenzy. It expanded the Houston lead to 31-14 over the Browns late in the third quarter.
It is the first playoff interception of Nelson's career.