Steven Nelson picks off Steelers, gets win vs. former team

Oct 01, 2023 at 06:16 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

231001-nelson-story

The Houston Texans hadn't won home game since December 26, 2021, months before CB Steven Nelson signed with the team. On Sunday against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nelson experienced his first home win as a Texan.

"Coach (DeMeco Ryans) preached all week like, why not today?" Nelson said. "You know, we got to put an end to that and nobody comes in our house. So getting that win, man, seeing everybody happy, excited, full of energy, it was it was amazing."

Nelson, who spent the 2019-20 seasons with the Steelers, got the Texans off to a tremendous start. On Pittsburgh's first offensive series of the game, he intercepted QB Kenny Pickett. The veteran CB picked off Pickett's pass, intended for WR Calvin Austin III, and returned it 33 yards to the Pittsburgh 45-yard line.

"It was just all film study, man," Nelson said. "You know, watching what they do, what they were successful at. They hit the same player, same formation look like last week, they scored on the touchdown versus Vegas. And I was just ready for it. Recognizing the formation and the player who they run the post with, and it just allowed me to go out there and make a play on the ball."

In addition to the interception, Nelson's second pick in just four games this season, he also recorded four tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed. As for his 33-yard return, Nelson reveals a fun fact about his ball skills.

"I don't know if you know, I got the return record in high school in Georgia," Nelson said. "Ask (Special Teams Coordinator) Frank Ross."

The Texans converted the turnover into a field goal and went on to defeat the Steelers 30-6 at home. Houston improves to 2-2 on the season and will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 5.

