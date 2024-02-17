Stroud and Proud | Daily Brew

The C.J. Stroud accolades and 'fun tour' following his historic rookie season, continues.
It's a delight to see Stroud honored and recognized for a campaign that had us jumping out of our Nikes and screaming full throat (I know that's my vocation but we were all doing that).
The fun continued in Houston Thursday night at the Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Softball Game at Minute Maid Park.
Your QB is pretty good with a bat, earning MVP honors after his home run, and a double, electrified the crowd. There were plenty of other great celebs there but everywhere C.J. goes, he inhales the spotlight.
Pardon me if I missed it but I'd be at least mildly shocked if he's not there to display his skills when we get to see the resurrection of the J.J. Watt Charity Softball Classic in May.
The next stop for Stroud is the NBA celebrity game at All Star weekend in Indy Friday night. He returns to the city where he and the Texans clinched a playoff berth five weeks ago. And a about a year ago, he was there for the scouting combine. It's been a heck of a 12 months!
There's no question Stroud deserves praise and to have some great experiences after a compelling and successful season. There's also no question that when it's time to fully get back to work on the 2024 Texans season, he'll be ready to take the next steps with his teammates and coaches.
For now, let's enjoy the aftermath of '23. The off season conditioning program begins April 15.