Stroud and Proud | Daily Brew

Pardon me if I missed it but I'd be at least mildly shocked if he's not there to display his skills when we get to see the resurrection of the J.J. Watt Charity Softball Classic in May.

The next stop for Stroud is the NBA celebrity game at All Star weekend in Indy Friday night. He returns to the city where he and the Texans clinched a playoff berth five weeks ago. And a about a year ago, he was there for the scouting combine. It's been a heck of a 12 months!

There's no question Stroud deserves praise and to have some great experiences after a compelling and successful season. There's also no question that when it's time to fully get back to work on the 2024 Texans season, he'll be ready to take the next steps with his teammates and coaches.