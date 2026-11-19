The Colts lost five in a row before beating Miami last Sunday. Also, they traded away multiple quality pieces before the trade deadline, including DT DeForest Buckner, OG Quenton Nelson, WR Josh Downs and WR Keenan Allen. All four contributed MIGHTILY to the Colts' win over the Texans back in September.

So, come Thursday night, there's really no telling what the Colts will truly look like when they enter Reliant Stadium on the night the Texans will wear the new Rivalries Uniforms and white H helmet for the first time. The Colts are a decided underdog, and there's not a ton of confidence coming from that team since the trade deadline.

So, yeah, it's the damn Colts, and that should still get every Texans fan hyped for Thursday night. As such, let's get reunited with a new version of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 for a Thursday night matchup.

2026 Indianapolis Colts Schedule (3-7)

Week 1 – L Baltimore Ravens 41-23

Week 2 – L @ Kansas City Chiefs 33-30 (OT)

Week 3 – W Houston Texans 19-17

Week 4 – W @ Washington Commanders 30-13

Week 5 – L @ Pittsburgh Steelers 34-22

Week 6 – L Tennessee Titans 26-20

Week 7 – L @ Minnesota Vikings 16-10

Week 8 – L @ Jacksonville Jaguars 42-7

Week 9 – L Dallas Cowboys 27-23

Week 10 – W Miami Dolphins 24-22

Week 11 – @ Houston Texans

Week 12 – New York Giants

Week 13 – BYE WEEK

Week 14 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15 – @ Tennessee Titans

Week 16 – Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17 – @ Cleveland Browns

Week 18 – Jacksonville Jaguars

Colts Offense in the 2026 Regular Season

Rushing yards per game: 120.9 ypg (10th in the NFL)

Passing yards per game: 166.7 ypg (30th)

Total offense per game: 287.6 ypg (27th)

Turnovers lost: 19 (7 fumbles lost, 12 INTs thrown)

Expected Colts Starting Offense for Week 11

Italics = Rookie | ALL CAPS = New to team in 2026

QB – Daniel Jones

RB – Jonathan Taylor

TE – Tyler Warren

WR – Ashton Dulin

WR – Anthony Gould

WR – Laquon Treadwell

LT – Bernhard Raimann

LG – JALEN FARMER

C – Tanor Bortolini

RG – Matt Goncalves

RT – Jalen Travis

Key Offensive Non-Starters

RB – SETH McGOWAN

TE – Drew Ogletree

QB – Anthony Richardson

OG – Dalton Tucker

WR – DEION BURKS

WR – NICK WESTBROOK-IKHINE

Keys to Winning vs. the Colts Offense

1. Who, and What, is Daniel Jones…Now? – In the first Colts-Texans matchup in late September, it wasn't like Colts QB Daniel Jones went OFF on the Texans secondary. But what he did do in that game was make the right throw to the right person at the exact right time. He led a game-winning field goal drive and sent the Texans back to Houston without a win and 0-3. However, in that game, 11 of his 24 completions went to Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. He also targeted them 21 times in that game, nearly 60% of his attempts. Those two play for different teams now. How did that impact him and the Colts? He's thrown for no more than 180 yards in a game since Oct. 18 against Tennessee. He threw for just 108 yards in a win last week but also threw two INTs. That said, he can save his, and his team's, season with another solid performance against the Texans. That would mean torching a Texans secondary with just Tyler Warren and a bunch of receivers no one knows alongside him. Can he do it? The Texans have to ensure he doesn't even come close.

2. The Question Was NEVER Q – I'll say it loud and clear for those in the back…Quenton Nelson is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's one of the five best guards to ever play the game, if I'm being truly honest. But after former Colts GM Chris Ballard, the man who drafted Nelson, was fired, interim GM Ed Dodds began the Colts' garage sale and sent Q to Seattle. Now, I'm not going to tell you I did a little Southside dance in the studio when I read that news…but I'm not going to tell you I didn't. His absence has been felt in the middle of the OL, and the Texans interior has to take advantage of Nelson no longer being on this Colts OL. They still want to run the ball, and that should help Nelson's replacement, Jalen Farmer, the rookie from Kentucky. But he ain't Q, and that should be an advantage for the Texans defense.

3. JT28 is Coming…with Friends – When the trade deadline approached, it seemed a fait accompli that the Colts would trade the most valuable trade asset on their roster, RB Jonathan Taylor. I kept waiting and waiting and waiting for the news that the Texans would no longer have to tackle #28 in the blue and white. But the Colts never pulled the trigger, and JT28 stayed in Indianapolis for the rest of the 2026 season. Now, I've seen every single run he's had against the Texans, and I still hold my breath every time he touches the rock; he seems to get better each and every year. But now he has some help from rookie RB Seth McGowan. The rookie from Kentucky is a hyper-wound athlete, frenetic runner and one heck of an athlete. In the first matchup, he gave the Colts some good snaps in the second half that allowed Taylor to get a rest in the third quarter. But last week, McGowan really shined, rushing for 77 yards and averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Taylor had 83 yards on 16 carries. So, what the Colts have taken away from the offense in terms of WR, they have found even more success on the ground with Taylor and his new rookie friend McGowan.

Colts Defense in the 2026 Regular Season

Rushing yards allowed per game: 131.1 ypg (29th in the NFL)

Passing yards allowed per game: 223.8 ypg (16th)

Total yards allowed per game: 354.9 ypg (26th)

Turnovers generated: 7 (2 INTs, 5 fumble recoveries; the Colts are -12 in turnover margin in 2026)

Expected Colts Starting Defense for Week 11

Italics = Rookie | ALL CAPS = New to team in 2026

DE – ARDEN KEY

DT – Adetomiwa Adebawore

DT – Grover Stewart

DE – Laiatu Latu

LB – AKEEM DAVIS-GAITHER

LB – CJ ALLEN

Nickel – Justin Walley

CB – Charvarius Ward

S – Camryn Bynum

S – A.J. HAULCY

CB – Sauce Gardner

Key Defensive Non-Starters

DE – Jaylahn Tuimoloau

DT – JERRY TILLERY

DE – CADEN CURRY

LB – BRYCE BOETTCHER

S – JONATHAN OWENS

LB – Austin Ajiake

CB – CAM TAYLOR-BRITT

Keys to Winning vs. the Colts Defense

1. Stewart AND NO Buck! – As soon as I saw the Colts on the schedule, I immediately thought of 99 and 90. Yes, the two interior stars for the Colts, DeForest Buckner (#99) and Grover Stewart (#90), pop into my head and wreak havoc in my brain. In game one, Buckner was unstoppable for, like, the 100th time: seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, one TFL, two QB hits, just a general menace in the middle. But, similar to Nelson, Allen and Downs, Buckner became a former Colt when Dodds traded him back to San Francisco. I remember thinking that there was truly a football god at that point. At 6-7, long and physical, he was so difficult to control in the middle of the formation, but he's a Niner now, thankfully. That said, there still is a Stewart, and he's as difficult to block on a consistent basis as anyone, but at least he's without his longtime running buddy in the middle of the defensive formation.