It's Colts week!! Well, kind of. It's a short Colts week as the Texans prepare for the Colts on Thursday night. Since I've been on the sidelines, the Texans have played the Colts on a Thursday night in 2014, 2015, 2019 and now 2026. Add one more in 2011 and it's the fifth Thursday night contest between the two organizations. As such, let's dive into the numbers for this matchup.

How the Texans-Colts Rivalry Began

1 – The Texans did not get off to the best start in this rivalry, dating back to 2002. Through the first 16 matchups, the Texans won just once: a Christmas Eve special in 2006 at Reliant Stadium.

19-14-1 – Since that point, the rivalry has been much closer. The Colts still lead over the past 34 games, but the Texans have closed the gap significantly. As a side note, the Colts are the only AFC South team the Texans don't have a series lead against…but there's still time!

A Revolving Door at Colts QB

9 – I've been on the sidelines since 2014, and my first Colts-Texans game was a Thursday nighter when the great Andrew Luck started at QB for Indianapolis. Starting with that game, there have been nine different starting QBs for Indy in Houston:

Luck – 2014, 2016, 2018

Hasselbeck – 2015

Brissett – 2017, 2019

Rivers – 2020

Wentz – 2021

Ryan – 2022

Richardson – 2023, 2024

Leonard – 2025

Jones – 2026

11 – Throw in Sam Ehlinger and Gardner Minshew for games in Indianapolis, and the Texans have faced 11 different Colts QBs since 2014. Ironically, the Texans will more than likely face Jacoby Brissett next week as a member of the Ravens.

C.J. Stroud's Hot Streak

8 – Texans QB C.J. Stroud has thrown eight touchdowns in the last two games, against the Chargers and Browns.

Searching for a Rushing Touchdown

32 – The Texans have gone 32 days, more than a full month, without a rushing TD (RB Jawhar Jordan in London). In fact, RB David Montgomery (2) and C.J. Stroud (1) have three of the Texans' rushing TDs this season. RB Woody Marks and Jordan have the others.

Nico Collins and the Browns' Halftime Adjustment

92 – In the first half of the game against the Browns, Texans WR Nico Collins had eight catches for 92 yards.

2 – In the second half, the Browns did a wonderful job adjusting, holding Nico to one catch for two yards. That was one of the biggest keys to the Browns' win.

Where the Texans Offense Ranks

9 – The Texans are ninth in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 25.9 PPG. Eliminate the scoring output against the Bengals, and the Texans are averaging 28.4 PPG.

4 – The Texans are also fourth in the league in passing offense.