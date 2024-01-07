Stroud for 4K: Texans rookie QB surpasses 4,000-yard passing mark | Week 18

Jan 06, 2024 at 09:05 PM
Josh Koch
stroud

C.J. Stroud has pieced together a remarkable rookie season for the Texans and the numbers prove it.

With a 23-yard pass to Nico Collins on the opening play of the second half against the Colts on Saturday night, Stroud surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the 2023 season. Stroud entered Week 18 needing just 156 yards to pass the milestone.

Stroud is the fifth rookie quarterback in league history to pass for more than 4,000 yards. He joins Jameis Winston (4,042), Cam Newton (4,051), Justin Herbert (4,336) and Andrew Luck (4,374) on the list.

The pass to Collins put Stroud at 174 yards for the night on 11 for 14 passing. The pass put Stroud at 4,018 yards for the season pushing him past Matt Schaub (4,008) for fifth all-time in Texans single-season passing yards.

